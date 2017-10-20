Getting Started Using Videos In Your Business

By Edie Clarke

Making the decision to commit to using videos in your business’ marketing plan doesn’t come easy to most. Maybe you are stressed over the prospect of being seen on camera, or perhaps you’re concerned about what you can offer to your audience so they are interested in your topic.

However, if you’re still on the fence about using videos to increase your visibility, then here are some hard stats that will explain why you should:

Marketers who use video grow revenue 49% faster than non-video users. (Aberdeen, 2015)

43% of people want to see more video content from marketers. (HubSpot, 2016)

People spend on average 2.6x more time on pages with video than without (Wistia)

52% of marketers believe that video is effective for brand awareness. (Demand Metric)

Here are for critical questions you should ask yourself if you’re looking to dive into creating videos for your business.

1. What’s the objective? Maybe you want to grow your email list, promote your blog, increase traffic to your website, enhance your brand awareness, or educate your audience on your niche.

2. Who is my target audience for this video? You should be targeting potential clients who don’t know who you are, but you speak to their challenges and pain points.

3. How will I create my video? First you should write it down whether you decide to script or outline it. Then you decide on how to film — use a webcam, smartphone, DSLR or record your screen. If you decide to film yourself, decide on where you will film. Choose a quiet, clean and organized location that are well lit.

4. Where will I place my video for optimal visibility? Places like YouTube, your blog, and other places on social media will place your content in front of more people.

Your video won’t get found or seen if no one knows it’s out there. Simply uploading it to YouTube alone is also not enough. You need to add it to every platform that you are on and share with colleagues and collaborators alike. Ask viewers to share on all platforms as well. Encourage everyone who could benefit from your content to embed on their blogs as well. In my live discussion on Facebook, I discuss how to get started with using video for your business.

Are you using videos for your business? Feel free to share your YouTube link in the comments.

Edie Clarke is a Video and YouTube Strategist, with over 10 years of video editing and video marketing experience. She fell in love with video and television when she was in high school, whether it was the art of storytelling or the creativity it brought out in her and she’s been hooked ever since. Edie helps entrepreneurs, YOU increase your presence, grow your email list, engage with your audience and create brand awareness for your business using YouTube.