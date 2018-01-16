Eve Mayer, Contributor
CMO | Talk Show Host of CMO GO Show | Author | Keynote Speaker | Social Media Influencer| Marketing Strategist

Getting the Munchies with the CMO of White Castle

01/16/2018 11:03 am ET

The CMO Go Show interviews top Chief Marketing Officers to understand how they got to the biggest seat in marketing and where they see their organization and the future of marketing going next.

CMO’s are often revered and somewhat feared. I want to break down the barriers and ask them real questions that will expose what the most powerful people in marketing are thinking. I want to understand how they make their decisions to balance art versus science and traditional versus digital. I also think there is a thirst to understand the path that took them to the top seat in the game.

I am very excited to host this series, and I know you will be just as excited to get to know the guests! See the next installment of the CMO Go Show below.

In this episode, Kim shares her knowledge of over 25 years at White Castle, not to mention *secret* menu items at this coveted burger joint. 

For more information on CMO Go Show, visit CMOGoShow.com or contact me at emayer@splashmedia.com.

