Getting to Know Dylan Hyde

LA based performer and rising Pop singer, Dylan Hyde—initially discovered through his YouTube cover of Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend”—has released his first single, “Clearly.”

“I feel like right now in the world, love is not at it’s most prominent point. I was definately going for an up tempo, happy, uplifting vibe. And then lyrically, I wanted to get the point across that you don’t have to feel weird or afraid to really openly love something. It doesn’t have to be someone, it can be something. With the hook, I raise my voice so everyone can hear me, I love you, clearly, I felt like this was a good moment and a good time to have a record like ‘Clearly’ come out and breathe and resonate with people.”

When Dylan was a child, he was diagnosed as clinically deaf in both ears. After years of visits with the doctor, Dylan is able to hear out one ear. No matter what diagnosis, Dylan has always had the ear for music. “When I was a kid I would sing ‘All-Star’ by Smashmouth and Billy Joel songs. I sang a lot of classics, but in karaoke, I’m that guy singing ‘YMCA’,” says Dylan. His musical influences include “The Weeknd. The second he started dropping his mixtapes I was downloading them from whatever shady little website. He was doing something so cool with his voice that I was just so interested in. He really influenced me beyond what I could imagine. I like Frank Ocean and innovative people who are taking pop and soul and putting them into these crazy boxes. That’s basically what I want to end up doing—infuse these cool things that maybe you haven’t heard yet.”

As most of us would carry on whimsically during karaoke night, since age three, Dylan has been using these family friendly gatherings to perfect his craft. His mother has been an integral part of his success, noticing right away that Dylan’s talent was exceptional. “My mother really believed in me. My Grandad, too,” Dylan says, “that’s who I was living with mostly. My mom and my grandparents; my dad wasn’t in my life. It was at karaoke, funny enough, when my mom realized my talent. She would go with her friends on the weekend. It was a family night and all my mom’s friends and their kids went up there to sing, and I went up there and sang and I was actually sounding good. I wanted to keep going back because I thought oh, people think I’m good here. It was like a big, fun part of my life where we would start inviting family members to hear me sing because I wouldn’t sing in other places.”

Dylan has since collaborated with Sebastian Kole, Robert Eleazer, and Tony Perez in various projects, and has decided to also commit to a raw set of his own. He is no stranger to performing for large crowds and has his own unique and devout plan for how his performances should go. “I’m kind of funny with my preparation. I like to just go with it and see where it goes,” he says. “I don’t do much rehearsal. Probably a day or two of rehearsal, but I like the raw aspect of performance. I’m not necessarily not confident enough where I’d have to keep practicing over and over. I make sure we are in sync, band wise, and then just go out there and give a performance. Something real.”

Dylan’s attributes the start of his career to the smart use of social media. “The social media thing is huge,” he says, “that’s where I got a big start. When I was younger in Diego, I filmed a couple of things, put it on YouTube, and it did well. The more I did it—I maybe had a total of ten videos—I started getting hundreds of thousands [viewers]. And then you start to believe that you can do things by yourself. I opened my Twitter page and Instagram and started building my fan base all by myself with no help. In order to take my career from A to B, I had to stop focusing on social media because I didn’t want to be forever remembered as social media boy. It was time to take my music 100% seriously. It was a change within. I saw artists being deemed and titled as the social media stars and I’m not trying to have any of that. I want longevity forever. Social media is a big part and it is helpful for so many people and I think it should be used to promote my music and reach out to my fans. I don’t want to be in a box.”

There is, of course, a strategy to the madness. “At first I went in pretty blind. Justin Bieber had dropped a single at let’s say, 10pm. At 12 am I uploaded my cover of it and I did that for a ton of people dropping records so I’d be the first thing up. Justin Bieber's song wasn't even on YouTube yet. You’d type in Justin Bieber's ‘Boyfriend’ and Dylan Hyde would be the first thing to pop up. I kept working and started building. It was great,” Dylan says.

“My whole upbringing was all Diego. The music scene in San Diego is a lot more on the hip-hop side actually. And it was a lot of my big influence of mine, surprisingly. There really isn’t much R&B and that’s what I ended up loving. While I was living there I started to kind of fall in love with R&B and I think it’s sort of spread to where R&B is pretty popular there now. Broadway and show tunes were popular in San Diego and that’s what people were doing [in addition to] hip-hop. It’s interesting. You wouldn’t really expect those two things out of San Diego,” he says.