Getty Images Confuses Actress Kelly Marie Tran With Olympian Mirai Nagasu

One of the world’s top photo agencies is getting a dressing down after it mislabeled Oscars photos of “Last Jedi” actress Kelly Marie Tran with Olympic skater Marai Nagasu.

Getty Images made the goof Sunday night after the women showed up at the Oscars in similarly hued periwinkle dresses. However, there was a world of difference between the Vietnamese-American Tran’s halter dress and Japanese-American Nagasu’s V-neck dress.

There are also physical differences between the two women.

Getty Images Olympic skater Mirai Nagasu and actress Kelly Marie Tran.

The mistake inspired many face-palms on Twitter, because it reminded people of that old racial stereotype that all Asians look alike.

Mirai Nagasu and Kelly Marie Tran keep getting captioned as each other because Asian American girls in blue dresses all look same or whatever 🙄 — Erin (@solcelo) March 5, 2018

The frustration was palpable.

They did the same with Kelly... pic.twitter.com/5kHjjiVR8G — Laura (@lsirikul) March 4, 2018

*sees that the media can’t tell Kelly Marie Tran and Mirai Nagasu apart*



*shakes head*



NOT TODAY SATAN. — Courtney!!! Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) March 5, 2018

Y’all cannot be serious right now. Mixing up Kelly Marie Tran and Mirai Nagasu in photo captions because they’re both Asian and both in blue dresses??? pic.twitter.com/dOjWb2mNBK — Angel (@angelcwrites) March 5, 2018

Getty Images did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. It appears that the photo captions under each woman’s picture have since been corrected.

Meanwhile, Tran and Nagasu did meet on the red carpet and had a mutual love fest.

“This is my sister! Asian representation,” Mirai told AccessOnline.com. She joked about the similar color scheme on her and Tran’s dresses.

“We got the memo,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Getty has screwed up the IDs of Asian women in photo captions.

The photo agency previously mixed up actress Kimiko Glenn from “Orange Is The New Black” with “Downsizing” star Hong Chau, something Glenn noted on her Instagram page.