A 'Ghostbusters' Direct Sequel Is Happening And It Has A Teaser

A direct sequel to “Ghostbusters” now has a spooky teaser to make it real.

Sony Pictures posted the clip Wednesday, calling it “a little surprise.” It features a hint of paranormal activity in a barn around something under a tarp. Then the tarp blows off, revealing the Ecto-1 vehicle from the classic ’80s original movie.

Jason Reitman, son of the original’s director, Ivan Reitman, confirmed the project earlier this week. He secretly co-wrote the script and is set to direct the film, expected out in the summer of 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production is expected to start this summer, Deadline reported.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first ‘Ghostbusters’ fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set,” Reitman (“The Front Runner”) told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Casting is unclear. The 1984 original, starring Bill Murray, became a horror-comedy classic.

A 2016 reboot directed by Paul Feig featured a team of female Ghostbusters and received a mixed reception. It grossed more than $229 million worldwide.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly.