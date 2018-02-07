HUFFPOST FINDS
02/07/2018 05:42 pm ET

24 Gifts 'Black Panther' Fans Will Love To Ring In The Release

"Wakanda vs. Everybody"

By Brittany Nims

The reviews are in, and it looks as if “Black Panther” is being hailed as one of the best Marvel films yet. Though the film isn’t set for a wide release until Feb. 16, eager fans can’t wait to claw their way to theaters as soon as it hits the big screen.

Whether you’re looking for some premiere-night swag to wear while you watch, or you’re shopping for a “Black Panther” fan in your life, there’s sure to be something below that’ll make you purr. 

Check out these 24 gifts perfect for “Black Panther” fans: 

  • 1 Wakanda Enamel Lapel Pins
    Etsy // QMadeIt
    Get it here
  • 2 Black Panther Trigenic Evo from Clarks
    Clarks
    Get it here
  • 3 Black Panther Defying Gravity Upside Down T-Shirt
    ThinkGeek
    Get it here
  • 4 Black Panther Collage T-Shirt
    Jet
    Get it here
  • 5 Black Panther 20oz Sculpted Ceramic Mug
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 6 Wakanda vs. Everybody t-shirt
    Etsy // TrendingShirts
    Get it here
  • 7 Marvel Black Panther Collectible Figures
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 8 Black Panther Suit Up Black Snapback Hat
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 9 Black Panther Little Golden Book
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 10 Black Panther necklace charm
    Etsy // mygeekhusband
    Get it here
  • 11 Black Panther Punch Logo Shirt
    Jet
    Get it here
  • 12 Marvel Avengers Legends Series Black Panther Action Figure
    Jet
    Get it here
  • 13 Black Panther High Top Sneaker
    ThinkGeek
    Get it here
  • 14 Black Panther: The Album
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 15 Black Panther Zip-Up Hoodie
    ThinkGeek
    Get it here
  • 16 Black Panther Claw Pendant Necklace
    ThinkGeek
    Get it here
  • 17 Black Panther Sterling Silver Ring
    ThinkGeek
    Get it here
  • 18 Take Me to Wakanda Crewneck Sweatshirt
    Etsy // 3vtees
    Get it here
  • 19 Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet book
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 20 Wakanda Forever T-Shirt
    Hot Topic
    Get it here
  • 21 Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Claw
    Jet
    Get it here
  • 22 Black Panther No Claws Necessary Oversized T-Shirt
    ThinkGeek
    Get it here
  • 23 Black Panther Keychain
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 24 Marvel Black Panther Handbag
    ThinkGeek
    Get it here

