35 Brewtiful Gifts For People Who Love Coffee More Than Life Itself

If your spirit animal is Lorelai Gilmore, you’re our kind of person.

Coffee lovers and coffee appreciators understand the importance of a good brew ― and the right equipment to make one. That’s why we’ve rounded up this extensive list of gifts for people who are obsessed with coffee.

Check out our 35 favorite finds below