Wondering what to get your book-toting, Plath-quoting, Austen-loving friend? We’ve got you covered, front to back.

Keep your girl gang woke, and give the gift of (in)formation this holiday season. From 2017′s best feminist books and totes to carry them, to custom mini necklaces and stamped jewelry with their favorite quotes, we’ve rounded up 32 perfect gifts for the feminist book lover in your life.