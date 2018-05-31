If you’re in the market for a practical gift for the new father in your life, we’ve got you covered. We know it’s not easy to find a useful gift for such a useful guy, but funny books and comfy shoes can go a long way when you’re a little sleep deprived.
Check out our list of carefully picked gifts for new dads and if you’re looking to score some extra brownie points, toss in a humorous card to let him know how much you appreciate his dad jokes.
Below, 11 Father’s Day gifts for new dads that will make shopping a little easier this year.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.