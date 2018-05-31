If you’re in the market for a practical gift for the new father in your life, we’ve got you covered. We know it’s not easy to find a useful gift for such a useful guy, but funny books and comfy shoes can go a long way when you’re a little sleep deprived.

Check out our list of carefully picked gifts for new dads and if you’re looking to score some extra brownie points, toss in a humorous card to let him know how much you appreciate his dad jokes.

Below, 11 Father’s Day gifts for new dads that will make shopping a little easier this year.

1 Diaper Backpack Nordstrom Carry diapers, baby wipes, and all other baby essentials without ever having to sacrifice style. Get it at Nordstrom , $65.

2 Amazon Echo Amazon When they're looking for an answer in a jiffy, get them an Echo to help them out on the spot. Amazon , $40.

3 Dad Book: Be Prepared by Gary Greenberg and Jeannie Hayden Amazon This book is early fatherhood explained through practical tips and humor. Get it on Amazon, $10.

4 Pocketable Parka Uniqlo When dad's running out the door and needs something quick and light and easily washable, too, this parka comes in handy. Get it on-sale at Uniqlo , $30.

5 Blue Apron Gift Card Steve Debenport via Getty Images When a trip to the grocery store sounds like an entire ordeal, a Blue Apron gift card will put the ease in cooking up a healthy meal for the family. Get it at Blue Apron

6 Harry's Shave Set Harry's Because fatherhood will turn that five o'clock shadow into a bearded mane. Get a set starting at $15 at Harry's

7 Minnetonka Sheepskin Lined Moose Slipper Zappos Fatherhood isn't always comfortable. Give him some comfy slippers for those tireless days. Get it at Zappos , $90.

8 Case Mate Tough Mag Case Case Mate Childproof his phone with a tough case. Get this Tough Mag case from Case Mate , $35.

9 Frank And Oak Clothing Subscription Box Frank And Oak Dads don't have time to and don't like to shop. Keep them stylish with mix and match basics from Frank And Oak's clothing subscription box, Style Plan

10 Instant Pot Amazon When dinner needs to be made fast, throw it all in the instant pot. Get it on Amazon , starting at $60.

11 Tile Anything Finder Amazon Who would a new parent be if they weren't constantly misplacing all of their essentials? Get them this key, phone, and pretty much anything finder from Amazon , $17.