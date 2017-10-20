HUFFPOST FINDS
10/20/2017 05:10 pm ET

15 Gifts For New Moms That Aren't For The Baby

Because she probably has enough onesies and bibs.

By Amanda Pena
When it comes to gift-giving for a new mama, we (naturally) think to get her something for the baby. The truth is, though, that everyone else thinks the say way, so she probably has an plenty of diapers, bibs, pacifiers and onesies to last a lifetime.

But, because the last thing a new mom is thinking about is herself, sometimes we have to do it for her with gifts that are just for her, not her little one. From meal-planning subscriptions, to spa certificates to a new reader for those (few) moment she has to herself, new moms deserve to be treated.

See below for 15 gifts for new moms that aren’t for the baby, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 A Blue Apron Subscription
    Blue Apron
    When it comes to meal planning, let Blue Apron do the work for her. 
  • 2 Cozy Slippers
    Zappos
    Get these ridiculously comfy UGG slippers at Zappos.
  • 3 A Tote For All The Essentials
    Everlane
    Functions as a cute purse and is big enough to store baby essentials. Get the coveted market tote by Everlane here.
  • 4 A Birchbox Subscription
    Birchbox
    New moms probably don't have the time to try out new beauty products. Gussy her up in a flash with Birchbox's easy and inexpensive subscription options.
  • 5 A Kindle
    Amazon
    For those (few and far between) moments of peace and quiet
  • 6 A Baby-Proof Case
    Casetify
    Get this DTLA tough armor case from Casetify.
  • 7 Wine Of The Month Club Membership
    Wine of the month club
    Enough said. Get a subscription here.
  • 8 A Diffuser
    Amazon
    For when the home is chaotic, a diffuser will add some sense of calm and peace. Get the Pilgrim diffuser on Amazon.
  • 9 Lingerie Subscription
    Adore Me
    Celebrate her beautiful body with a monthly lingerie set from Adore Me.
  • 10 A Spa Treatment
    skynesher via Getty Images
    Use Spa Finder to find the perfect spa service for her.
  • 11 Luxury Pajamas
    Zappos
    While we can't guarantee that the new mama in your life will get much sleep, at least she'll have the silkiest set to fall asleep in. Get this cotton sateen pajama set from Zappos.
  • 12 A Pop Of Greenery
    Amazon
    Get her a pop of some easy-to-care-for greenery from Amazon.
  • 13 A Fingerprint Necklace
    Etsy
    Get them this cute necklace from Etsy to celebrate the new birth in a fashionable but endearing way. 
  • 14 An Amazon Echo
    Amazon
    When new moms don't have time to find the answer, let Alexa do it for them. Get it on Amazon.
  • 15 A Slow Cooker
    Amazon
    For those days when everything in the freezer just goes in the pot. Get this slow cooker on Amazon.

