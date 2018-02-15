22 Sick'ningly Fierce Gifts For 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Fans

Oh, honey, you betta listen up.

This season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3” is bigger and better than ever before, complete with topical spoofs like a “Bachelor” challenge, “Handmaid’s Tale” parody, and even guest stars like Nancy Pelosi.

Here’s the tea: This season’s premiere shattered records as the most-watched ‘Drag Race’ episode to-date ― talk about werking ― so chances are you know someone who’s a die-hard fan. Before you sashay away, take a look below at some of our favorite RPDR gifts for your favorite fan:

1 Oh, Honey tee Etsy // WerkZine Get it here

2 Sashay Away enamel pin Etsy // MadameCatspurrr Get it here

3 Aja vs. Valentina card Etsy // ShopHelloHarlot Get it here

4 Alyssa Edwards beauty mask pattern mug Redbubble Get it here

5 Sissy That Walk tote bag Redbubble Get it here

6 Don't F*ck It Up glittered magnet Etsy // TheGlitterCove Get it here

7 *Thwoorp* sticker Redbubble Get it here

8 Trixie and Katya collage limited edition t-shirt Drag Queen Merch Get it here

9 All Tea, No Shade mug Etsy // DragApparel Get it here

10 Saint RuPaul prayer candle Etsy // TheEternalFlame Get it here

11 All Star Minis fine art print Etsy // WerkZine Get it here

12 Queen collage pouch Redbubble Get it here

13 Con-drag-ulations card Etsy // ShopHelloHarlot Get it here

14 Speech bubble statement badges Etsy // SkullyBunting Get them here

15 Glamazon Bitch art print Society 6 Get it here

16 Bianca Del Rio judging you sticker Redbubble Get it here

17 Sashay Away tote bag Redbubble Get it here

18 *Thwoorp* car decal Etsy // HumaniteaseStudio Get it here

19 RuPaul pin, button or magnet Etsy // moxieandverve Get it here

20 Shante You Stay, Sashay Away wine glasses Etsy // kaitywhales Get them here

21 Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent art print Etsy // GirlandCatStudio Get it here

22 RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 planner stickers Etsy // thestickerparty Get it here