22 Sick'ningly Fierce Gifts For 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Fans

Oh, honey, you betta listen up.
This season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3” is bigger and better than ever before, complete with topical spoofs like a “Bachelor” challenge, “Handmaid’s Tale” parody, and even guest stars like Nancy Pelosi.
Here’s the tea: This season’s premiere shattered records as the most-watched ‘Drag Race’ episode to-date ― talk about werking ― so chances are you know someone who’s a die-hard fan. Before you sashay away, take a look below at some of our favorite RPDR gifts for your favorite fan:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.