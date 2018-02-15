HUFFPOST FINDS
02/15/2018 02:44 pm ET

22 Sick'ningly Fierce Gifts For 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Fans

*Thwoorp*

By Brittany Nims
Bennett Raglin via Getty Images

Oh, honey, you betta listen up.

This season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3” is bigger and better than ever before, complete with topical spoofs like a “Bachelor” challenge, “Handmaid’s Tale” parody, and even guest stars like Nancy Pelosi.

Here’s the tea: This season’s premiere shattered records as the most-watched ‘Drag Race’ episode to-date ― talk about werking ― so chances are you know someone who’s a die-hard fan. Before you sashay away, take a look below at some of our favorite RPDR gifts for your favorite fan: 

  • 1 Oh, Honey tee
    Etsy // WerkZine
    Get it here
  • 2 Sashay Away enamel pin
    Etsy // MadameCatspurrr
    Get it here
  • 3 Aja vs. Valentina card
    Etsy // ShopHelloHarlot
    Get it here
  • 4 Alyssa Edwards beauty mask pattern mug
    Redbubble
    Get it here
  • 5 Sissy That Walk tote bag
    Redbubble
    Get it here
  • 6 Don't F*ck It Up glittered magnet
    Etsy // TheGlitterCove
    Get it here
  • 7 *Thwoorp* sticker
    Redbubble
    Get it here
  • 8 Trixie and Katya collage limited edition t-shirt
    Drag Queen Merch
    Get it here
  • 9 All Tea, No Shade mug
    Etsy // DragApparel
    Get it here
  • 10 Saint RuPaul prayer candle
    Etsy // TheEternalFlame
    Get it here
  • 11 All Star Minis fine art print
    Etsy // WerkZine
    Get it here
  • 12 Queen collage pouch
    Redbubble
    Get it here
  • 13 Con-drag-ulations card
    Etsy // ShopHelloHarlot
    Get it here
  • 14 Speech bubble statement badges
    Etsy // SkullyBunting
    Get them here
  • 15 Glamazon Bitch art print
    Society 6
    Get it here
  • 16 Bianca Del Rio judging you sticker
    Redbubble
    Get it here
  • 17 Sashay Away tote bag
    Redbubble
    Get it here
  • 18 *Thwoorp* car decal
    Etsy // HumaniteaseStudio
    Get it here
  • 19 RuPaul pin, button or magnet
    Etsy // moxieandverve
    Get it here
  • 20 Shante You Stay, Sashay Away wine glasses
    Etsy // kaitywhales
    Get them here
  • 21 Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent art print
    Etsy // GirlandCatStudio
    Get it here
  • 22 RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 planner stickers
    Etsy // thestickerparty
    Get it here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television Shoppable Rupaul's Drag Race
22 Sick'ningly Fierce Gifts For 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Fans

CONVERSATIONS