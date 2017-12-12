PARENTING
26 Gifts For Teens Who Are A Struggle To Shop For

You no longer have to guess what they're into these days
By Amanda Pena

If you thought buying a gift for dad was hard enough, try finding the perfect present for a teen. With something new catching their eye every day, it’s almost impossible to nail down an item that won’t go out of style next week. We know they’re obsessed with Snapchat filters and Instagram influencers, but what else interests them?

We found 26 gifts that are sure to make the teen in your life think you’re the coolest gift-giver ever. Get some gift inspiration that is sure to take the stress out of shopping this holiday season.

  • 1 Q&A a Day: 5-Year Journal
    Amazon
    We all know how much personal growth happens in those teen years. Let them document this with the 5-year journal which prompts them with a quick question for five straight years.
  • 2 Hype neon sign table lamp
    Urban Outfitters
    If your teen is looking to spruce up their room decor a bit, get them this neon sign that will add a fun, retro vibe.
  • 3 Ban.do pizza gym bag
    Amazon
    This cute gym bag is perfect to bring to sleepovers, practice, the gym, and more.
  • 4 iPhone camera lens and smartphone lens kit
    Amazon
    Make their pics #instaworthy with this inexpensive phone camera lens.
  • 5 Swell bottle
    Swell
    Not only does a Swell bottle keep liquids extremely cold, but there are so many designs to choose from to suit every teen's style.
  • 6 Fish hotel
    Amazon
    Okay, this isn't just a gift for teens. Can we get a fish hotel, too?
  • 7 Fun phone case
    Amazon
    Teens are constantly upgrading their phone cases. Get her this 'Chill Pills' one that's fun for both wear and photos, and cheap to boot.
  • 8 Speak Out game
    Amazon
    This ridiculously fun mouthpiece game is perfect for teens who are maybe past the board game phase but still enjoy some game time.
  • 9 Fujifilm instax mini 9 instant camera
    Urban Outfitters
    We love this mini camera with a built-in selfie mirror and automatic film feed. Throw it way back for them with this Fujifilm instax mini.
  • 10 ION Audio Archive LP
    Amazon
    This all-in-one playback system is perfect for your music-obsessed teen.
  • 11 FJÄLLRÄVEN 'Kånken' water resistant backpack
    Nordstrom
    With so many colors to choose from and the perfect size to stylishly fit all of their essentials, this backpack will suit any teen.
  • 12 Zodiac journal
    Anthropologie
    This beautiful journal is made of vegan leather, under $20, and comes with a gorgeous pen.
  • 13 Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones
    Amazon
    This is the perfect everyday headphone for your teen. It has cushioned ear-cups, a long battery life, and premium playback.
  • 14 Pinch Provisions pompom minimergency kit
    Urban Outfitters
    We love this mini emergency kit as something to keep in her locker or gym bag for a quick pick me up.
  • 15 Poppin desk accessories
    Poppin
    Sometimes it's hard to get teens to hunker down and study, so liven up their desk area with these colorful desk accessories from Poppin.
  • 16 Trianium phone charger
    Amazon
    Now they won't have the excuse of, "Sorry, my phone died."
  • 17 Lost Ocean: coloring book for adults
    Amazon
    This adult coloring book is an upgrade from their grade school coloring books. Through intricate underwater designs that are meant to be embellished and colored, this is a creative gift for all ages.
  • 18 Nintendo Switch
    Amazon
    Get them one of the most coveted game consoles this holiday season.
  • 19 PINK pajamas
    Victorias Secret
    Who doesn't love a brand new pair of comfy pajamas? Get her some cute pairings at PINK.
  • 20 Popsocket
    Popsocket
    This is a perfect stocking stuffer for the teen who loves a good selfie or just wants better grip on their phone.
  • 21 Vans
    Zappos
    Vans are the classic teenage sneaker. Whether you're getting them for him or her, there's a pair for everyone.
  • 22 Lokai Bracelets
    Nordstrom
    These Lokai bracelets are super stylish, universal, and are infused with water from Mount Everest and mud from the Dead Sea.
  • 23 Touchscreen gloves
    Nordstrom
    Because their phones never leave their hands anyway, get them some gloves that will help them use their phone in the cold.
  • 24 Game of Phones
    Uncommon Goods
    Gather your teens and their smartphones for this fun, scavenger hunt-style game.
  • 25 Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife highlighter
    Sephora
    It's hard to know where to start when it comes to Fenty Beauty, but if there's one item to get your teen, get her the Trophy Wife highlighter that's flattering on any skin tone.
  • 26 Amazon Echo
    Amazon
    We love the echo as the gift that's sure to please everyone. Have your teen ask Alexa what the weather is, to play a song, to answer a question, set an alarm, and more.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
