Gifts from All Over

12/26/2017 02:29 pm ET
Shoshanah Dubiner
Here are a few articles about some of the gifts given, in my experience, by various other countries and civilizations, in inverse order of posting within each category: Just click any that interest you.

Australia: “Thoughts and Prayers of the Gun Culture” (a dialogue)

Buddhist cultures: “Doing Nothing” and “Powder on Dawn Ridge

Canada: “Gifts from Canada

France: “Le Monde in English,” “Always Having Paris,” “Surprised by Joy,” and “Another Level of being There

Germany: “Wall of Shame”

Hawaii (a state since 1959, but almost foreign): “Big Island of Hawaii””

Hungary: “The Hungarians

Italy: “Women in Italy"”

Japan: “As the Wheel Turns in Japan

Morocco: “Brothers in the Market of Rugs"

The Netherlands: “Merits of Play” and “Amsterdam””

New Zealand: “The Miracle of Seeds” and “Strong Sustainability

Panama: “Orchids and Laptops in Panama

Russia: “Social Inventions in Moscow,” “What We Can learn from the End of the Cold War,” and “A Nuclear Secret

Sweden: “Gifts from Sweden” and “The Swedish System” (a dialogue)

Tunisia: “Alone in the Dark

