Gigi Hadid Calls Out Islamophobic Twitter User After NYC Attack

Gigi Hadid responded to a hateful Twitter user who attempted to use Tuesday’s attack in New York City as a reason to target Muslims.

Laura Loomer, whose bio describes her as an alt-right political activist and journalist who has previously worked for Canada’s Rebel Media and undercover watchdog group Project Veritas, tweeted a photo of two women wearing hijabs on Manhattan’s Greenwich Street, not far from the area where 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov drove a pick-up truck down a bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring 12 others.

Loomer wrote on Twitter that the women were “aimlessly walking around in hijabs,” later adding that “you think they’d have the decency” not to go near the area of the attack.

Hadid decided to call out Loomer’s bigotry in response.

Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron. https://t.co/fCezijj2Ao — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 1, 2017

Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, and boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are Muslim, and the model has been public with her support for the Muslim community in the past.

In January, she marched alongside her sister, Bella, in New York City in protest of President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban.

Bella has previously discussed how she and her family are proud of their background and heritage, particularly because their Palestinian father immigrated to the U.S. after living in Israel and Syria.

“My dad was a refugee when he first came to America, so it’s actually very close to home for my sister and brother and me,” Bella told Teen Vogue when discussing the travel ban. “He was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim.”

Muslim advocacy groups have spoken out since Tuesday’s deadly attack, condemning Saipov’s actions and offering condolences to victims’ families.