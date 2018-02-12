Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Body Shamers, Speaks Out On Hashimoto's Disease

Gigi Hadid slammed critics of her weight on social media on Sunday night, explaining her journey with Hashimoto’s disease and imploring others to have more empathy.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

The 22-year-old’s tweet thread went into detail about how she dealt with her Hashimoto’s diagnosis and the effect it has had on her shape.

Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc ... I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and (cont) — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

(cont) am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune condition that targets your thyroid. As your thyroid gland is responsible for producing hormones that coordinate many of your body’s functions, it can lead to numerous health problems.

Hadid’s message to fans and critics goes on to say that her body type doesn’t have to suit any specific “beauty” expectation and that people need to stop accusing her of drug use.

“Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t,” she wrote.

I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Friends of Hadid shared messages of support on Twitter. Fellow models came out in droves to send well-wishes. Kendall Jenner wrote, “preach,” while Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge and Hailey Baldwin also tweeted their love.

I stand with @GiGiHadid - The body shaming has to stop! The truth is no matter who you are, we all struggle with being criticized about our bodies. “Healthy” looks different on everyone! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) February 12, 2018

I love you!!! Love your body!!! Love your beautiful soul!! And just FYI for everyone the last meal I had with G was a FULLLLY LOADED @kfc FEAST — Lily Aldridge (@LilyAldridge) February 12, 2018

@GiGiHadid annoying and unfortunate that you have to explain your personal matters to the world. You slay, love you Gi. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 12, 2018

Actress Ruby Rose wrote that she couldn’t wait to see Hadid in Milan and apologized that Hadid even had “to explain something so ridiculous to people.”

Can’t wait to see you in Milan. Sorry you too have to explain something so ridiculous to people. Love to you. Love to the people who try to tear down others also because they are just people who haven’t had the spiritual growth that needs to occur to love and accept one another. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) February 12, 2018

Chrissy Teigen suggested Hadid address the haters in a much more succinct way.

alternate tweet: “fuck off” ❤️ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 12, 2018