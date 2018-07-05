Gigi Hadid Slams Account That Says Her Relationship With Zayn Malik Is Fake

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been plagued by rumors that their relationship isn’t real for years.

Though the model and singer announced in March that they were splitting up after two years together, they’ve recently reconciled. And with their reconciliation, rumors about their “fake” relationship flared again.

An Instagram account called @exposingfakeeasszigiii hit at the couple on Tuesday, writing “Whatever zigi does for promo. Fact is that, Zayn is not going to follow gigi or ever going [to] post her picture on his Instagram again,” according to E! News ― which noted that Malik doesn’t follow the model on Instagram.

Hadid wasted no time telling the account off in two lengthy messages, screenshotted by fans (the account has gone private).

“Pls stop... It’s just negative,” the 23-year-old wrote. “I really have no hard feelings toward you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of.”

She added, “For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow ― my eyes are tattooed to his chest.”

Lest you think Hadid is exaggerating ― she’s not. Malik really did get her eyes tattooed on his chest.

In an additional Instagram comment, Hadid acknowledged that her first response might’ve been better as a direct message. But she said she wanted people to know that just because she’s a celebrity, it doesn’t mean she’s immune to mean messages.

“This is all just very frustrating and I’m only human... I’ve seen the shit on this account for just as long as u,” she wrote. “I’ve just had enough... just because I’m ‘a celebrity’ doesn’t mean I don’t feel, or that my time is too precious to not listen to what people have to say. I’m sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply ― if you guys love him too, sooner or later you’ll realize we’re on the same team.”

While Hadid’s comments make it seem like the two are most definitely back together, Malik recently said they aren’t putting a “label” on their status just yet.