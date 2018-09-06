Hannity Guest﻿: Science Proves Trump Is The 'Most Sound-Minded' President Ever

Gina Loudon: "My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound minded person to ever occupy the White House." pic.twitter.com/IuKEmBXKH0

Excerpts from Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, Fear, claim that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly described President Donald Trump as “unhinged” and “an idiot.”

An op-ed by an anonymous senior official published in The New York Times on Wednesday called Trump’s instability has prompted talk in the Cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

But a guest on Fox News said Trump ― a self-described “stable genius” ― was of sound mind.

Gina Loudon, a member of Trump’s “media advisory board” and author of the book Mad Politics, told Fox News host Sean Hannity:

“My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House.”

“Literally, liberals’ heads are going to explode at what you just said,” Hannity replied.

“They’re exploding right now,” she laughed.

On Twitter, Loudon repeated her claim in somewhat less scientific terms.