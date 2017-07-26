Gina Rodriguez Reveals She Used To Feel 'Extreme Guilt' For Masturbating

Gina Rodriguez feels no shame in being sensual, but that wasn’t always the case.

The “Jane the Virgin” star recently spoke with Bust magazine about being raised in a culture that promoted purity, and how it affected her views on masturbation.

“In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating,” Rodriguez says in the magazine’s August/September issue. “Oh, my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much! It’s OK to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn’t good that I felt bad about touching myself.”

The actress says owning that sexuality also applies when it comes to her relationship with boyfriend Joe LoCicero.

“And it isn’t bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend,” she added. “I’m 32 years old, I’m an adult, I can do that!”

In the issue, Rodriguez also explains how fans ― especially Latinos ― can help motivate Hollywood to increase diversity on screen, and proclaims herself a proud feminist.

Gina Rodriguez for Bust Magazine pic.twitter.com/VAthRiCLhu — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) July 25, 2017

Rodriguez first declared her feminism on Twitter in 2014, after an exchange with fans made her realize the true definition of the word. When someone asked if the star considered herself a feminist, she responded by saying, “I’m definitely a strong women. But full feminist, probably not.”

“@djdodrugs: @HereIsGina would you call yourself a feminist? ily” I'm definitely a strong women. But full feminist, probably not. — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) December 17, 2014

After a fan explained what feminism means, Rodriguez was quick to admit she wasn’t aware of the definition and she was, in fact, a feminist.

“@rachlegreen: @HereIsGina ...u do realize a feminist is someone who wants equal rights between men and women, right?”clearly not. Then I am — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) December 17, 2014