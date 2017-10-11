Gina Rodriguez’s Sweet Salsa Moves Raise $10,000 For Puerto Rico

Gina Rodriguez isn’t dragging her feet when it comes to helping Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, the “Jane the Virgin” actress kicked off an appearance on “Ellen” with her badass salsa-dancing skills.

Ellen DeGeneres awarded the 33-year-old $10,000 for breast cancer awareness for her “amazing entrance.”

But Rodriguez wasn’t done working it for a good cause.

When DeGeneres asked the Puerto Rican-American actress to teach “Ellen” executive producer Andy Lassner how to salsa dance, Rodriguez was game.

After showing Lassner how to shake his hips and giving DeGeneres a good laugh, the host awarded Rodriguez another $10,000, this time for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico.

The donation comes just days after Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló tweeted a letter he sent to congressional leaders, in which he asked Congress for more than $4 billion in federal relief aid following the devastating storm.

“Puerto Rico has suffered an unprecedented catastrophe that has largely destroyed our physical infrastructure, including our electrical and telecommunications systems, impaired our public health facilities, and gravely limited the ability of our central and municipal governments to meet basic human needs,” he wrote.