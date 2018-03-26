Gina Rodriguez To Play Carmen Sandiego In Live-Action Netflix Film

Where in the world is Gina Rodriguez? She’s coming to Netflix, apparently.

The “Jane the Virgin” star has been tapped to play the globe-hopping thief Carmen Sandiego in an upcoming live-action feature film for the streaming service based on the beloved character, according to Deadline.

The movie will be a “standalone Carmen adventure that will embrace the beloved ’90s property,” according to Deadline. No director or writer is attached to the project, but Rodriguez will co-produce through her company I Can And I Will Productions, with Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser.

The Golden Globe winner is already attached to voice Carmen Sandiego in an animated series for Netflix that will debut sometime in 2019. “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard will voice her yet-to-be-named tech-whiz sidekick across 20 episodes that “explore her origin story as never before,” according to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the publisher co-creating the shows.

A book series based on the Carmen Sandiego computer games and long-running PBS series is expected hit shelves to coincide with the show’s premiere.

Rodriguez, who confirmed the news of her casting in the movie on social media, recently finished filming the fourth season of “Jane the Virgin.” She’s hinted that the upcoming fifth season could be the series’ last, although additional episodes have yet to be ordered.