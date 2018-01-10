Ginuwine's Pony Isn't For Everyone

Two nights ago, I found myself scrolling through social media. Toggling the interwebs, as you do, and I chanced upon an article from BET about an awkward situation that occurred between R&B star, Ginuwine, and a trans woman by the name of India Willoughby on Big Brother UK. The title alone was cringe worthy, “Ginuwine Refused To Kiss A Trans Woman On Live TV And Now The Internet Is At War.” My initial response to the headline was, “FOR WHAT!?” You can find the article and accompanying video clip here (https://www.bet.com/music/2018/01/08/ginuwine-big-brother-celebrity-trans-woman-twitter-debate.html?linkId=46725894).

Keep in mind that I live in the States, and I’m writing this from what I’ve been able to glean from BET and clips from the show that I’ve found on social media. Before I begin, I must note a few things. 1. I’m not here to “cape” for anyone in this article. 2. Please feel free to RESPECTFULLY correct me if you feel I’m wrong. I’m all about constructive, informative dialogue as long as it stays within the bounds of civility. 3. I won’t go so far as to say if this is actually trans-phobic or not. As a cis, gay man, I don’t feel it’s my place.

The thing is, Ginuwine didn’t seem to be behaving in a disrespectful manner. He actually seemed very comfortable sitting close to India, even leaning into her a bit, UNTIL she tried to kiss him. In fact, one clip from Big Brother UK’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BigBrotherUK/videos/1860035027415072/) showed the men of the house engaging Shane J, also known by his drag persona, Courtney Act, in one of the most respectful, honest, and intentional conversations about sexuality and gender identity that I’ve seen on reality television. Yes, SOME (nit picking Bitterinas with an axe to grind) may take issue with the way some of the questions from the men were phrased, but these questions came from a place of seeking genuine understanding. The wording was just a byproduct of ignorance to the issue at hand. This would be no different than a pastry chef incorrectly naming the tools of a carpenter. Conversely, another clip from BBUK’s Facebook page shows India in an agitated state insisting that the men in the house don’t see her as a real woman (https://www.facebook.com/BigBrotherUK/videos/1858841224201119/). The whole thing becomes an exhausting exercise in futility and suggests that it is India herself who is at odds with her own identity and how she feels she’s perceived by those around her; a sentiment that is perfectly summed up by her cast mates here https://www.facebook.com/BigBrotherUK/videos/1860143990737509/.

What we have to understand here is that Ginuwine, like the rest of us, has a preference. I’ll save the preference versus prejudice debate for another post, as I don’t think it quite fits in this piece. With that said, his preference just happens to be cis identifying women, as far as we KNOW.

We also have to be careful not to appear as if we’re trying to force ourselves on others while maintaining and demanding a certain level of dignity and respect from the world at large. It’s a slippery slope towards becoming the oppressors we as LGBTQIA+ people fight against every day. I’m personally not going out of my way to sue a baker, florist, or priest for not lending their services to my wedding on “religious grounds.” WHY!? Who the heck wants a hate infused cake, flowers, or ceremony!? It’s the exact kind of political fodder that conservatives in the U.S. are twisting to push their hateful agendas. Boycott, protest, do what ever you feel you need to do to raise awareness, but I don’t see progress in trying to force support from the ignorant and unwilling. That is NOT how you change hearts and minds, and we must accept that we will NOT change every heart and mind. (It must be noted that I’m speaking of privately owned businesses and organizations. Corporations are an entirely different thing, and they MUST be held to fair standards and practices.)