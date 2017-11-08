Girl Blue releases soulful cover of Fleetwood Mac's ‘Dreams'

Girl Blue is the pseudonym of singer, songwriter and producer Arielle O'Keefe. Born and raised in New York and Dallas on classical piano, choir music, hip hop and Ani Difranco, she developed a diverse sense for vocal arranging and storytelling through song. Her debut EP I Am Not A Star was embraced by Spotify right from its release, and her first single ‘Fire Under Water’ received over 2 millions plays.

Girl Blue is now back with a soulful cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’. Whilst there are countless covers of the classic hit, Girl Blue has managed to make it her own whilst staying true to the raw emotion of the song. Featured on Spotify USA’s New Music Friday playlist with already 190K streams, her version has already won the hearts of many music enthusiasts. She adds "Rumours was an album I’d had around as a kid but it hit me really differently as an adult. The album is full of hits, but Dreams has always been the quintessential Rumours song for me."

WATCH ‘DREAMS’ HERE:

Directed by Chromoscope Pictures, the visuals portray a female character out in the woods at night singing incantations over a spell she’s casting. She explains "I think that visual really leans into the foreboding you’ll regret this side of the lyric, I wanted to channel Stevie and the spirit of the song a la ‘The Craft’ and the ‘The VVitch’’ it was really fun to do."