Houston Astros shortshop Carlos Correa had a lot to celebrate last week.

First was a World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by a proposal to former Miss Texas USA, Daniella Rodriguez, on live TV.

Many well-wishers congratulated Correa on his engagement, but one little fan was less-than-thrilled with the news:

My heart is melting 💗 @DaniellaRdz1 said that she can share me only with you 😂 retweet so I can meet this cute little girl 😊 pic.twitter.com/7gwjXLsnqa — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) November 5, 2017

Correa came across the adorable video of a little girl tearfully declaring, “Carlos Correa broke my heart”, which he tweeted to his 161,000 followers on Sunday.

“He proposed to the other girl,” she added, as she buried her face in a loved one’s shoulder.

Now Correa wants Twitter to help him track down the broken-hearted kiddo so he can meet her, writing on Twitter that his “heart is melting” for her.

So far, the tweet has amassed more than 6,000 retweets. According to Twitter user Tina Sanchez, who claims to be the girl’s aunt, the little one’s name is Scarlett. The pint-sized fan even helped make this “Correa is my hero” poster for the Astros’ parade in Houston.

Her name is Scarlett. She had made this poster for the parade. pic.twitter.com/vxv085jQvB — Tina Sanchez🦋 (@likeomgtina) November 6, 2017