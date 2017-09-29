This Girl Meeting Hillary Clinton In A Pantsuit Will Melt Your Heart

A little girl named Grace wore her own version of Hillary Clinton’s signature outfit to meet her idol at a book signing in Brooklyn and the photos are just too damn cute.
The picture was taken by Greg Hale at an event for “It Takes A Village,” the picture book adaptation of Clinton’s 2006 book of the same name. Clinton has also been busy promoting her other recent book release, “What Happened,” which is the highest selling nonfiction release in five years.
The pantsuit queen herself even responded to the photo, writing ”Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing
#ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages!”
Here’s another great picture Grace showing off this absolutely iconic look. The pearls are a perfect touch.
Keep on rockin’ those pantsuits, Grace.