This Girl Meeting Hillary Clinton In A Pantsuit Will Melt Your Heart

A little girl named Grace wore her own version of Hillary Clinton’s signature outfit to meet her idol at a book signing in Brooklyn and the photos are just too damn cute.

The picture was taken by Greg Hale at an event for “It Takes A Village,” the picture book adaptation of Clinton’s 2006 book of the same name. Clinton has also been busy promoting her other recent book release, “What Happened,” which is the highest selling nonfiction release in five years.

The pantsuit queen herself even responded to the photo, writing ”Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing # ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages!”

Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages! https://t.co/ytalprhN5p — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 28, 2017

Here’s another great picture Grace showing off this absolutely iconic look. The pearls are a perfect touch.

Took this photo of Grace outside and told her you would love to see her! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYjikIAisE — Jennifer McCann (@jen4hillary) September 28, 2017