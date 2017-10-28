Girl Singing Lullabies To Her Newly-Adopted Puppy Will Melt Your Heart

It’s puppy love.

A young girl gently recites lullabies to her family’s newly-adopted dog in an adorable video that’s going viral online.

Lauren Malone, from Connecticut, shared the heartwarming clip of her daughter Katie tenderly cradling and singing to pooch Oakley to Facebook last week.

It ends with the totally relaxed pup letting out huge sighs of contentment.

The footage had garnered more than 11.6 million views by Saturday morning.

Malone’s family adopted the cute canine from the non-profit American Lab Rescue group, which finds forever homes for Labradors and Labrador mixes.