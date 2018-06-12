HUFFPOST FINDS
06/12/2018 04:55 pm ET

16 Dresses With Pockets For Girls Who Want To Carry Their Own Stuff

Give girls more pockets 💪
headshot
By Brittany Nims

If you’ve taken a spin through any girls clothing section recently, you likely saw every kind of garment on display you could imagine. Everything, that is, except pockets.

Pockets are inexplicably missing from many girls clothes. One mom’s plea for pockets went viral earlier this year after her 3-year-old became visibly frustrated by a lack of pockets on her clothes. It’s a problem many parents relate to. 

That’s why we’ve pulled together some of the most practical dresses with pockets for girls who want to carry around their own rocks and power rangers.

Take a look below at our 16 favorites: 

  • 1 Mini Rodini Horse Woven Flounce Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4Y to 11Y<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/mini-rodini-horse-woven-flounce-dress-infant-to
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4Y to 11Y
    Get it here
  • 2 Bright Hotchpotch Jersey Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2Y to 12Y<br>Get it <a href="http://www.bodenusa.com/en-us/girls-dresses/day-dresses/g0509-ecr/girls-
    Boden USA
    Sizes: 2Y to 12Y
    Get it here
  • 3 Construction Trucks Twirler Dress from Princess Awesome
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2T to 16<br>Get it <a href="https://princess-awesome.com/collections/busy-dresses/products/constructi
    Princess Awesome
    Sizes: 2T to 16
    Get it here
  • 4 Toobydoo
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 3M to 4T<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/toobydoo-stars-and-stripes-pocket-dress-infant-t
    Zappos
    Sizes: 3M to 4T
    Get it here
  • 5 AG Adriano Goldschmied Kids Elana Terry Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to L<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/ag-adriano-goldschmied-kids-elana-terry-dress-big-
    Zappos
    Sizes: S to L
    Get it here
  • 6 Toobydoo Sweet Anchor Beach Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2T to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/toobydoo-sweet-anchor-beach-dress-toddler-little
    Zappos
    Sizes: 2T to 12
    Get it here
  • 7 Dinosaur Fossils Fit & Flare Kids Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2Y to 12Y<br>Get it <a href="https://svahausa.com/collections/kids-dresses/products/dinosaur-fossils-
    Svaha USA
    Sizes: 2Y to 12Y
    Get it here
  • 8 Color Change Sequin Strawberry Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 3Y to 12Y<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/mini-boden-color-change-sequin-strawberry-d
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 3Y to 12Y
    Get it here
  • 9 Rainbow Gingham Ruffle Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 16<br>Get it <a href="https://factory.jcrew.com/p/girls-clothing/skirts_dresses/dresses/girls-ru
    JCrew Factory
    Sizes: 2 to 16
    Get it here
  • 10 Peek Candice Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2T to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/peek-candice-dress-toddler-little-kids-big-kids-
    Zappos
    Sizes: 2T to XL
    Get it here
  • 11 Joules Kids Printed Sleeveless Jersey Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 5 to 10<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/joules-kids-printed-sleeveless-jersey-dress-toddl
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 10
    Get it here
  • 12 Adidas Golf Kids Rangewear Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/adidas-golf-kids-rangewear-dress-big-kids-chalk-p
    Zappos
    Sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 13 Lilly Pulitzer Elize Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 14<br>Get it <a href="https://www.lillypulitzer.com/elize-dress/889069264550.html" target="_blan
    Lilly Pulitzer
    Sizes: 2 to 14
    Get it here
  • 14 Peek Kayla Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2T to M<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/peek-kayla-dress-toddler-little-kids-big-kids-mag
    Zappos
    Sizes: 2T to M
    Get it here
  • 15 Short Sleeve Stripe Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/girls-short-sleeve-stripe-dress-cat-jack-153/-/A
    Target
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 16 Checked Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.gymboree.com/item/girls-checked-dress-140176657.html?dwvar_14
    Gymboree
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable
16 Dresses With Pockets For Girls Who Want To Carry Their Own Stuff
CONVERSATIONS