16 Dresses With Pockets For Girls Who Want To Carry Their Own Stuff

If you’ve taken a spin through any girls clothing section recently, you likely saw every kind of garment on display you could imagine. Everything, that is, except pockets.
Pockets are inexplicably missing from many girls clothes. One mom’s plea for pockets went viral earlier this year after her 3-year-old became visibly frustrated by a lack of pockets on her clothes. It’s a problem many parents relate to.
That’s why we’ve pulled together some of the most practical dresses with pockets for girls who want to carry around their own rocks and power rangers.
Take a look below at our 16 favorites:
