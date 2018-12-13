Gisele Bündchen Describes Close Call Learning To Fly A Helicopter

Gisele Bündchen says she got her helicopter license because she always worried as a passenger about what she would do if something happened to the pilot.
But maybe the model should have been more concerned about airborne wildlife.
Asked if she ever had a close call, Bündchen told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Wednesday that she was flying with her instructor over a marsh one day when a goose came thisclose to the aircraft.
Bündchen, 7 months pregnant at the time, said she was so startled that she turned the helicopter “sideways.”
Find out how the novice pilot and the bird fared in the clip above, and watch a longer version of the segment here.