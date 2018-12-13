Gisele Bündchen Describes Close Call Learning To Fly A Helicopter

Gisele Bündchen says she got her helicopter license because she always worried as a passenger about what she would do if something happened to the pilot.

But maybe the model should have been more concerned about airborne wildlife.

Asked if she ever had a close call, Bündchen told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Wednesday that she was flying with her instructor over a marsh one day when a goose came thisclose to the aircraft.

Bündchen, 7 months pregnant at the time, said she was so startled that she turned the helicopter “sideways.”