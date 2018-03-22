Gisele Bündchen Holds Up Tom Brady Like It's No Big Deal

Model Gisele Bündchen put the power in power couple by holding up her 225-pound husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with her hands and feet.

“I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!” she wrote with a gallery of images in her Instagram post.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 21, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

Bündchen, 37, has reportedly included kung fu, aerobics and yoga in her fitness routine, so her strength and balance in the shot ― not to mention his ― aren’t that surprising. But they are impressive.

According to For The Win, the two were engaging in a “complicated” acroyoga pose.