Gisele Bündchen Holds Up Tom Brady Like It's No Big Deal

Model Gisele Bündchen put the power in power couple by holding up her 225-pound husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with her hands and feet.
She posted the photo of the two on social media Wednesday to promote her upcoming book, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life.
“I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!” she wrote with a gallery of images in her Instagram post.
Bündchen, 37, has reportedly included kung fu, aerobics and yoga in her fitness routine, so her strength and balance in the shot ― not to mention his ― aren’t that surprising. But they are impressive.
According to For The Win, the two were engaging in a “complicated” acroyoga pose.
As long as it promotes togetherness, we’re all for it.