Gisele Bündchen Holds Up Tom Brady Like It's No Big Deal

Because every marriage needs strength and balance.
By Ron Dicker

Model Gisele Bündchen put the power in power couple by holding up her 225-pound husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with her hands and feet.

She posted the photo of the two on social media Wednesday to promote her upcoming book, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life.

“I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!” she wrote with a gallery of images in her Instagram post.

Bündchen, 37, has reportedly included kung fuaerobics and yoga in her fitness routine, so her strength and balance in the shot ― not to mention his ― aren’t that surprising. But they are impressive.

According to For The Win, the two were engaging in a “complicated” acroyoga pose.

As long as it promotes togetherness, we’re all for it.

