Rudy Giuliani Says Americans Would Revolt If Trump Gets Impeached

Rudy Giuliani tried to shut down any talk of impeaching President Donald Trump following the revelation that the president’s former lawyer and personal fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to several charges, including two campaign finance violations which he said were at the direction of his boss.

Giuliani, who currently serves as the Trump’s lawyer, warned that Americans would be up in arms. “You could only impeach him for political reasons and the American people would revolt against that,” Giuliani told Sky News Thursday during a golf trip in Scotland.

He also called Cohen a liar. “You have this Cohen guy, he doesn’t know anything about Russian collusion, he doesn’t know anything about obstruction, he’s a massive liar,” he said. Cohen’s testimony actually served to clear Trump from any wrongdoing, he added.

Trump himself told Fox News in an interview this week that he believed the markets would crash if he were impeached.

“I think everybody would be very poor,” he said. “Because without this thinking you would see, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

Cohen on Tuesday pleaded guilty to eight counts of tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and making a false statement. Of the two campaign finance violations, Cohen contended that Trump had directed him to facilitate payments to two women before the election to ensure their silence about alleged affairs with the president.