The process of getting President Donald Trump to answer special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions concerning the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. elections was “a nightmare,” according to the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“It took him about three weeks to do what would normally take two days,” Giuliani told The Atlantic in an interview published Thursday.

In November, the president addressed the topic of the special counsel’s questions, telling reporters that he “was asked a series of questions” and that he “answered them very easily.”

Trump’s legal team submitted written answers to the questions on Nov. 20.

President Trump on written questions from Robert Mueller: "My lawyers don't write answers. I write answers. I was asked a series of questions. I've answered them very easily." pic.twitter.com/bj00tjRe1x — CSPAN (@cspan) November 16, 2018

Giuliani responded to the controversy over the apparent contradiction on Friday. He accused the media of “distorting” his words, and said that he meant the process was a “nightmare” because Trump “was interrupted so often with critical and more important matters.”

Some in the media are distorting my statement that answering the questions was a nightmare. That is because as President he was interrupted so often with critical and more important matters. It illustrates why Mueller should end this now and media should be fair. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2018

That said, it’s not uncommon for Trump to contradict the sentiments of someone else in the White House.

In late October, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mexico had “stepped up in an unprecedented way” with regard to the migrant caravans planning to enter the United States. Trump ― again, unsurprisingly ― contradicted her the same morning by saying Mexico was “unwilling” to help stop the caravan.

The Caravans are made up of some very tough fighters and people. Fought back hard and viciously against Mexico at Northern Border before breaking through. Mexican soldiers hurt, were unable, or unwilling to stop Caravan. Should stop them before they reach our Border, but won’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018