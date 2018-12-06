POLITICS
Rudy Giuliani Calls Getting Trump Through Robert Mueller's Questions 'A Nightmare'

The president unsurprisingly claimed he answered the questions "very easily."
By Andy McDonald

The process of getting President Donald Trump to answer special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions concerning the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. elections was “a nightmare,” according to the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“It took him about three weeks to do what would normally take two days,” Giuliani told The Atlantic in an interview published Thursday

In November, the president addressed the topic of the special counsel’s questions, telling reporters that he “was asked a series of questions” and that he “answered them very easily.”

Trump’s legal team submitted written answers to the questions on Nov. 20.

Giuliani responded to the controversy over the apparent contradiction on Friday. He accused the media of “distorting” his words, and said that he meant the process was a “nightmare” because Trump “was interrupted so often with critical and more important matters.”

That said, it’s not uncommon for Trump to contradict the sentiments of someone else in the White House.

In late October, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mexico had “stepped up in an unprecedented way” with regard to the migrant caravans planning to enter the United States. Trump ― again, unsurprisingly ― contradicted her the same morning by saying Mexico was “unwilling” to help stop the caravan.

This story has been updated with a tweet from Giuliani.

