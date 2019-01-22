Rudy Giuliani said he’s worried his defense of President Donald Trump could affect his decades-long legacy in politics but still feels his client is one of the “most unfairly” treated people in modern history.

“I am afraid it will be on my gravestone. ‘Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump.’” the former New York City mayor told The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner. “Somehow, I don’t think that will be it. But, if it is, so what do I care? I’ll be dead. I figure I can explain it to St. Peter. He will be on my side.”

Giuliani, the president’s lead attorney on matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing inquiry into the 2016 presidential election, went on to say that “as a lawyer” he didn’t believe he had ever said anything untruthful, and said he has “a sense of ethics that is as high as anybody you can imagine.”

Read the full interview at The New Yorker.

Giuliani has most recently come under fire for his comments about a BuzzFeed report last week that claimed Trump had ordered his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about an effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Although the story drew a rare denial from Mueller’s office, BuzzFeed said it stands by the reporting.

Giuliani muddied the waters on Sunday after he told The New York Times that Trump was involved in the deal until the “day” he won the 2016 presidential election. However, he quickly walked back those remarks on Monday, saying they were “hypothetical” and that they “did not represent the actual timing or circumstances of any such discussions” he had with the president.

The timeline was important because it would give a clearer picture of the Trump camp’s efforts to work on a business deal with a foreign government during a political election.

In the interview with The New Yorker, Giuliani also distanced himself from his previous comments, saying the Times was “absolutely wrong.”

Giuliani then moved to walk back his earlier sentiment about his legacy amid more questioning from Chotiner, saying he didn’t reflect on the historical importance of his work.