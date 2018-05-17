Rudy Giuliani Offers A Head-Spinning New Defense Of Trump

Rudy Giuliani says there’s “nothing illegal” about trying to find compromising information about opponents — even if the source is Russia.

“When I ran against [the Democrats], they were looking for dirt on me every day,” Giuliani told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night, in response to a question about Donald Trump Jr.’s apparent quest to find “dirt” on Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential election.

“That’s what you do, maybe you shouldn’t, but you do. Nothing illegal about that,” Giuliani said. “Even if it comes from a Russian or a German or an American, doesn’t matter.”

Giuliani, who joined President Donald Trump’s legal team last month, went on to say that the “main thing” was that the Trump campaign “never used it … they rejected it,” referring to political “dirt.”

“If there was collusion with the Russians, they would’ve used it,” he added.

GIULIANI on the Russia investigation:



“If there was collusion with the Russians, they [the Trump campaign] would’ve used it.”pic.twitter.com/pIBMnmw09C — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 17, 2018

Observers on Twitter expressed bewilderment at Giuliani’s remarks.

2017: There was no collusion.



2018: So what if there is collusion? Who cares? We all do it. https://t.co/t9EhGpxkFH — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 17, 2018

Giuliani with a potential unforced error on Fox News. Says "if there was collusion with the Russians, they would have used it."



They being the Trump campaign. It being dirt they had on Clinton.



This seems to set the Trump legal team's bar for what constitutes collusion. — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 17, 2018

No lawyer has ever represented his lawyer worse than Rudy represents Donald.



It’s so bad, it’s good. https://t.co/DtafV4Ts5B — Dave Pell (@davepell) May 17, 2018

I don't know if this is helping? https://t.co/zedXUP47MV — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) May 17, 2018

"They never used it, is the main thing. They rejected it."



They rejected whatnow? https://t.co/gXebu4KfxM — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 17, 2018

Holy Fuckballs.

Giuliani: "If there was collusion, they would have used it."



Trump: "I hire the best people."

This is a comedy show. https://t.co/UjX2dBauUt — Andrew James Gregor (@andrewjgregor) May 17, 2018

Giuliani also told Ingraham that special counsel Robert Mueller, whose probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election will enter its second year on Thursday, should promptly wrap up the investigation.

Mueller “has nothing” on Trump, said the former New York City mayor.

“We’re trying to get [Mueller] to end this,” Giuliani said. “This is not good for the American people.”