Rudy Giuliani Offers A Head-Spinning New Defense Of Trump

Rudy Giuliani says there’s “nothing illegal” about trying to find compromising information about opponents — even if the source is Russia.
“When I ran against [the Democrats], they were looking for dirt on me every day,” Giuliani told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night, in response to a question about Donald Trump Jr.’s apparent quest to find “dirt” on Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential election.
“That’s what you do, maybe you shouldn’t, but you do. Nothing illegal about that,” Giuliani said. “Even if it comes from a Russian or a German or an American, doesn’t matter.”
Giuliani, who joined President Donald Trump’s legal team last month, went on to say that the “main thing” was that the Trump campaign “never used it … they rejected it,” referring to political “dirt.”
“If there was collusion with the Russians, they would’ve used it,” he added.
Observers on Twitter expressed bewilderment at Giuliani’s remarks.
Giuliani also told Ingraham that special counsel Robert Mueller, whose probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election will enter its second year on Thursday, should promptly wrap up the investigation.
Mueller “has nothing” on Trump, said the former New York City mayor.
“We’re trying to get [Mueller] to end this,” Giuliani said. “This is not good for the American people.”