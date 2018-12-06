Internet Users Are Finding Creative Ways To Mess With Giuliani's Old Tweets

One day, Rudolph Giuliani will learn to add spaces when he writes sentences on social media.

Until then, Donald Trump’s attorney will have to deal with internet users messing with his tweets.

On Friday, Giuliani took to Twitter to angrily criticize Robert Mueller.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

But a typo in the former New York City mayor’s tweet created a hyperlink to G-20.In. Pranksters grabbed the web address and created a web page with this anti-Donald Trump message:

G-20.In

(McAfee claims the link is spyware, so click at your risk.) The site inspired some internet geeks to comb through other Giuliani tweets to see if he created other inadvertent web links.

Somebody struck gold with this one from September:

#REALNEWS: Woodward says no evidence of https://t.co/TZAyo1B7QP does Manafort’s team. Mueller can investigate endlessly and he will find no evidence. The only conspiracy,using criminal means, is the campaign to stop and then remove President Trump. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 16, 2018

The unintended link collusion.so now goes to this page on Lawfare that links to stories the website has done on the Russia Connection.

Lawfare editor Benjamin Wittes said on Twitter his website had nothing to do with the link.

Jokes aside--and we really did have nothing to do with this--this tweet is a thing of beauty. https://t.co/pEopBuYOHF — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) December 5, 2018

Still, Giuliani is not happy that his tweets are being turned into statements that promote viewpoints not advantageous to his client.

But based on this angry tweet, he has no clue how he got in this predicament.

Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message. The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn’t happen. Don’t tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers. Time Magazine also may fit that description. FAIRNESS PLEASE — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2018

Some people have tried to explain to Giuliani what happened, but we suspect he’s not paying attention.

"...invade my text..." lolol your sloppiness created a link, and someone went to the blank page it went to and added in a few words. You really are clueless to how this brave new internet world works, aren't you? — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) December 6, 2018

You only have one job, and that's to use the spacebar, and you can't even get that right. — Dub J (@livinginthe604) December 5, 2018

I would say you need to learn how to space...but this is the second time in two days and it’s just so damn entertaining. — NB (@nbarnette) December 5, 2018

One Twitter user predicted the start of a trend.