Give Feedback: Do it for Diversity and Dollars

How many times have you used a trial version of some cool new tool? You like it enough to get a subscription but you ignore any attempts the company makes to get your feedback. You’re just too busy.

Here are two reasons why giving feedback may be worth your time:

1. Do it for Diversity

While we understandably lament about the need for more diversity in tech companies—and the resulting risk of myopic designs, algorithms, and ads—there may be a way to chip our way to inclusivity: diverse voices providing product feedback. Outside in. I don’t mean the 5-question radio button surveys. I mean a 30-min conversation with a product manager.

Providing feedback is a clever technique for sharing the perspectives of those who feel excluded or marginalized, with companies that are continually adjusting their services. Perhaps customer feedback can help facial recognition software recognize Black people (a feature perhaps?) or could have avoided the backlash to FaceBook’s controversial real name policy. As a former manager of software development teams, I know that responses from real customers led to changes that directly increased customer satisfaction, and sales. So if they’re asking (and sometimes even if they don’t), become the change you want to see and honestly tell them.

2. Do it for Dollars

Some companies offer juicy incentives for your time. 30 mins of someone actively listening to you constructively vent feels pretty good, especially when followed by a $50 big box store gift card (to get those office supplies, of course)

I recently bought a subscription to a video marketing tool that my web developer recommended. Their Facebook ads immediately started coming through my feed: a large team of happy faces. Had I made a mistake? There were no Black or Brown people and it honestly made me wonder if their product was made with people like me in mind. On the feedback call, in addition to sharing my experience with the apps’ features, I made sure to tell the product manager about my reaction to the ad. Simply: “Hey, you may not be aware of how much those kinds of things get noticed and affect buying decisions, but they do”. No drama, just truth, with the intention of the greater good.