03/12/2018

These Photos Take A Look Back At Hubert de Givenchy's Stunning Career

The iconic couturier died Saturday at the age of 91.
By Julia Brucculieri
INA via Getty Images
Hubert de Givenchy with a model wearing his design in 1969. 

Hubert de Givenchy, the iconic French couturier, died at the age of 91 on Saturday.

The designer, who founded his namesake fashion house in 1952, was largely known for collaborating with the actress Audrey Hepburn, who wore his designs in films like “Sabrina” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Hepburn also accepted her 1954 Academy Award (Best Actress, for her role in “Roman Holiday”) while wearing a Givenchy gown. 

Givenchy, who The New York Times remembers as a “pillar of romantic elegance in fashion,” retired from his fashion house in 1995. In the following years, designers such as John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Riccardo Tisci and now Clare Waight Keller (the label’s first female artistic director) have added their own unique touches to the legacy of Givenchy. But he could never be replaced, and his mark on the fashion world will surely not be forgotten. 

In honor of the designer’s stunning career, take a look back at some of his most iconic designs, from 1952’s “Bettina blouse” to Hepburn’s classic little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and more: 

  • 1952
    Nat Farbman via Getty Images
    Model Bettina Graziani wearing the "Bettina blouse," a piece from Hubert de Givenchy's very first collection.
  • 1953
    RDA/RETIRED via Getty Images
    A model wearing an embroidered evening dress by Givenchy.
  • 1954
    George Rinhart via Getty Images
    Actress Audrey Hepburn wearing the iconic Givenchy gown from the movie "Sabrina," 1954.
  • 1954
    NBC via Getty Images
    Hepburn wearing a Givenchy gown at the 26th annual Academy Awards at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles on March 25, 1954.
  • 1955
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    A model wears a short coat by Givenchy. 
  • 1955
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    A model wearing a wool design by Givenchy.
  • 1955
    John Chillingworth via Getty Images
    A model wears a white satin dinner dress with a stole by Givenchy. 
  • 1955
    John Chillingworth via Getty Images
    A model wearing a dress designed Givenchy, at the fashion house near the Parc Monceau in Paris. 
  • 1957
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
    Hepburn wearing a red dress by Givenchy in a scene from the film "Funny Face" in 1957.
  • 1961
    RDA/RETIRED via Getty Images
    First lady Jackie Kennedy wearing a Givenchy dress in Versailles, June 2, 1961, during an official visit in France.
  • 1961
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
    Hepburn in a black cocktail dress designed by the French couturier in a promotional portrait for director Blake Edwards' film "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
  • 1963
    Bert Stern via Getty Images
    Hepburn modeling an embroidered silk dinner dress by Givenchy, in Vogue, 1963. 
  • 1964
    Cecil Beaton via Getty Images
    Hepburn wearing a Givenchy burnt orange raw silk and shantung floor-length coat over an off-white floor length dress with tie at waist and cowl neck in a 1964 issue of Vogue.
  • 1969
    INA via Getty Images
    Givenchy during the last preparations for the parade of his spring collection, 1969.
  • 1969
    Imagno via Getty Images
    Model Katharina Sarnitz in a creation by Givenchy, photographed in Milan, 1969.
  • Fall/Winter 1973-1974
    Pierre VAUTHEY via Getty Images
    A model wears a design from Givenchy's fall/winter 1974-1975 ready-to-wear collection.
  • Fall/Winter 1973-1974
    Pierre VAUTHEY via Getty Images
    A model wears a design from Givenchy's fall/winter 1974-1975 ready-to-wear collection.
  • Fall/Winter 1979-1980
    Pierre VAUTHEY via Getty Images
    A model is wearing a wedding dress paired with a hat with a long tulle train during the Givenchy fall/winter 1979-1980 couture show in Paris.
  • Spring/Summer 1984
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
    Models walk the runway at Givenchy's spring/summer 1984 show. 
  • Fall/Winter 1984-1985
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
    A model walks the runway in Paris at the 1984-1985 fall/winter couture show by Givenchy.
  • Fall/Winter 1984-1985
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
    A model walks the runway in Paris at the 1984-1985 fall/winter couture show by Givenchy.
  • Fall/Winter 1984-1985
    Pierre VAUTHEY via Getty Images
    A model wears a design from Givenchy's fall/winter 1984-1985 ready-to-wear collection.
  • Fall/Winter 1984-1985
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
    A model walks the runway at Givenchy's spring/summer 1984-1985 couture show in Paris. 
  • Fall/Winter 1985-1986
    Pierre VAUTHEY via Getty Images
    A model wears a design by the French designer for his fall/winter 1985-1986 couture show in Paris. 
  • Spring Summer 1987
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
    A model walks the runway at Givenchy's 1987 spring/summer couture presentation. 
  • Spring/Summer 1987
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
    A model wears a blue gown from the house's spring/summer 1987 couture collection. 
  • Spring/Summer 1988
    Pierre VAUTHEY via Getty Images
    A fashion model wears a strapless, black-and-white polk dot haute couture evening gown from the French designer's spring/summer 1988 show in Paris. 
  • Spring/Summer 1989
    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
    A model walks in the Givenchy spring/summer 1989 show in Paris. 
  • Spring/Summer 1991
    julio donoso via Getty Images
    A model wears a floral design by Givenchy at the designer's 1991 spring/summer couture presentation.
  • Spring/Summer 1991
    julio donoso via Getty Images
    A model wears a gold design from the designer's spring/summer 1991 couture collection.

