Hubert de Givenchy, the iconic French couturier, died at the age of 91 on Saturday.

The designer, who founded his namesake fashion house in 1952, was largely known for collaborating with the actress Audrey Hepburn, who wore his designs in films like “Sabrina” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Hepburn also accepted her 1954 Academy Award (Best Actress, for her role in “Roman Holiday”) while wearing a Givenchy gown.

Givenchy, who The New York Times remembers as a “pillar of romantic elegance in fashion,” retired from his fashion house in 1995. In the following years, designers such as John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Riccardo Tisci and now Clare Waight Keller (the label’s first female artistic director) have added their own unique touches to the legacy of Givenchy. But he could never be replaced, and his mark on the fashion world will surely not be forgotten.

In honor of the designer’s stunning career, take a look back at some of his most iconic designs, from 1952’s “Bettina blouse” to Hepburn’s classic little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and more: