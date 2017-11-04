“Cancer has taken a lot from me, but I have maintained who I am at my core through it all.” - Laura McGregor

Laura McGregor is a joyful friend, mother, sister, daughter, wife, social entrepreneur, traveler, writer, lover of the outdoors, water girl and shopaholic. At 30 years old, seven months pregnant, with a two year old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

MK: What was your life like before you were diagnosed with breast cancer?

LM: I was renovating a beautiful historic home. I was working full time at McWane Science Center and loving life. My husband and I had everything going for us. We were on top of the world. My plans were just to keep on loving life, welcome our new son, run a marathon, travel, bask in the joy of our happy little world.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

LM: That healthy young women with no family history or risk factors get breast cancer.

MK: Do you ever wish you could go back to life as if was before breast cancer?

LM: Of course – life was simpler and I was invincible. I lived with carefree joy. I never had an ounce of anxiety… Breast cancer has shown me how fragile life is and to be grateful for each moment. Although I’ve learned a lot – I would give it all back for a healthy, cancer free life for me and our family. As a metastatic breast cancer survivor (cancer spread to my bones 7 years after my initial diagnosis), I also yearn for the time when I was an early stage breast cancer survivor. When I had “beat” cancer and gone on to live life after cancer… now, I will face treatment the rest of my life. Through it all, I am proud of the fact that I haven’t lost myself.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to your purpose?

LM: When I was first diagnosed a friend sent me a box of scarves and a note saying “you can do this.” I wore Kelly’s scarves throughout my treatment and after my hair started growing back I shared these scarves with others in treatment. I started Hope Scarves as a way to help others share their scarves and stories to encourage others. We’ve shared over 7,000 scarves with people facing cancer in every state and 16 countries. You can learn more by watching this short 3 minute video. Please consider sharing your story or scarves with Hope Scarves!

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

LM: My biggest passion is to help people understand metastatic breast cancer and how it differs from early stage breast cancer. And for more money and support to go to metastatic research. Anyone who has breast cancer can become metastatic – 30% actually do. I want people to understand this, and be motivated to turn awareness into research. It is in all of our best interest to find more treatment options to save lives of those facing metastatic breast cancer. So if we can make metastatic breast cancer a chronic condition then we are all better off. Those with early stage and late stage breast cancer. We are all AWARE or breast cancer – let’s focus on research to save lives.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

LM: I have more than one. Beat. Fight. Win. - it implies that if you work hard enough you will survive this disease. That’s total crap. A lot of really tough, hopeful people who have experienced progression or died. This is NOT because they didn’t fight hard enough. I despise the idea that when someone has died they have “lost their battle with cancer.”

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

LM: I would like to see a dramatic shift from awareness campaigns and celebrating survivors, to research and rallying around the sickest people dying of breast cancer. I wrote an entire blog post about my dream that we could turn the breast cancer movement into something similar to the AIDS campaigns of the 80s where survivors and others demanded research and instead of being afraid of the sickest among us – put them at the very core of the movement. Stop filling billboards with smiling images of people who “beat cancer” - show the reality. Show how awful the disease is for those who are dying, a number that hasn’t changed significantly in 30 years. Create a fury of compassion for the 110 people who die every day of breast cancer. Stop lightening the crisis with“save the tatas” campaigns or painting boobies on finger nails in October. Only three percent of money raised for breast cancer goes to Stage IV research!

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

LM: A cancer diagnosis can be very isolating. Our hope is to connect women with the others who have been there and help them find common ground and strength in our shared stories. Realizing scarves and stories are nice, but won’t save anyone’s life we started a metastatic breast cancer research fund and encourage other breast cancer organizations to direct a portion of their donations to research as well. To date we have raised over $150,000 for research.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

LM: You are not alone..

MK: What one word defines you?