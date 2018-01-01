Giving People Space To Grow And Change

I have three sisters. One of them was known for always being late. We would tell her the gathering was starting two hours before it really was in hopes that she would arrive on time. Usually not. This is who she was and this is what we had come to expect.

One day she shared with me that she wanted to change her late ways and would always be on time from that day forward. She wanted to become a “being on time, is late” girl. I remember all the thoughts that ran through my head as I heard this. Thoughts that invalidated her desire and found her declaration bogus. All the times before of tardiness made my case as to why this was not possible.

But in that moment, I made a choice. A choice to have her back, to see her in the present moment and validate the energy of which she wanted to step into and become. I was aware that playing with the negative disbelief had a profound effect on her energy system. It invalidated her and kept her in the past. It paralyzed her and made her desire that much more challenging.

Think about going to your high school reunion, if you were brave enough to do so. One of the challenges to navigate is being seen as if you were still the person you were way back when. Not being seen in the present moment for who you are and all of the growth you have created.

We have a gift to be able to see a person in present time. To validate and celebrate who they are today and who they want to become tomorrow.

Being stuck in a box - or an old version of yourself - is limiting and suffocating. Choose to see yourself and others in present time and celebrate the growth desired.

This is what happens when we desire to change. We need to release an energy or way of being in order to step into a new vibration. But how often are we held back because those around us do not believe in us or hold the vision for us that we want to create? There is enough for us to move through in our own thougths and patterns that makes it challenging. If I want to be on time from now on but those around me continue to hold the vision and belief that I am always late, does that impact my ability to change? I would say for most, yes.

What is more impactful is the change we can create when we are held in our vision. When someone sees us and believes in us. It is much easier to step into a higher vibration when your ability to do so is validated and encouraged.

Not encouraged from a place of criticism or self-benefit but from a place of true support for the other person to create the change they desire. Because it feels good. It is kind. And we want people to hold our visions for us, don’t we?

As spirit, we create through images, visions, pictures. We see it and on a vibrational level, it exists. To bring it into the physical realm there are layers of energy - thoughts, beliefs, etc - that the vision must move through. When we hold positive, encouraging thoughts there is less bumpiness for the vision to go through therefore it is easier to manifest.

Disbelief, negativity, rigidity all add to the debris in the pathway of change, healing, and creation. We have the power to either support a vision in its birth or hinder it’s arrival all in the way we see, feel and think of it.

This goes for other’s visions and for our own.

When you desire to create a new habit or change, be aware of your thoughts, feelings, and visions surrounding it. Choose to support it by stepping in as if it already exists.

Next time you hear someone share a change they would like to create, see them in present time, hold that vision with them and invite it in with encouragement, an open mind, and an open heart.