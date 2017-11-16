When I was pregnant with my oldest child, I traded in my silver Honda Prelude for a maroon minivan. Little did I know at the time, this super-sized vehicle would become my stockcar for the Mommy 500 - an 18 year race whose finish line is painted in acceptance letters to prestigious universities.

The first time I revved my engines in this marathon was two weeks into my maternal career, when I received a letter from an enterprise that I’ll call Gymbananas. “It’s never too early to begin thinking about college,” read the primary-colored flyer, which went on to list course offerings for infants ages six-weeks and up. Yes, Gymbananas had a special message for me – a sleep-deprived, hormonally challenged new mother – and it was that if I denied my baby adequate exposure to bubbles and clapping songs before he learned to roll over, I would irreparably hinder his chances of getting into Harvard.

I was at the Kindergarten Back to School Night when it became painfully evident that my Gymbananas era had been but a leisurely practice lap along the Mommy 500 and I would now be flooring my pedal to the metal.

“So what are Brandon’s fall extracurriculars?” asked the mother sitting next to me in the dress up corner.

“He’s playing soccer. What about Jeremy?” I replied following Mommy etiquette to a T.

“Well, let’s see,” she answered, trying (unsuccessfully) to sound nonchalant. “Jeremy’s fall extracurricular sport is tennis, his fall extracurricular instrument is violin, his fall extracurricular martial art is tae kwon do, and his fall extracurricular academic is science.”

Before I could determine whether an extracurricular academic was an oxymoron, my wheels were racing. I spent the rest of the morning signing Brandon up for an impressive array of extracurriculars.

Every now and then, as I rounded a corner of the Mommy 500, I’d think back on my honeymoon period of parenting. Okay, so it may not have felt like a honeymoon – with its 3 AM feedings, projectile vomiting episodes, and mountains of dirty diapers - but it was. After all, during those early months of our kids’ lives we can appreciate them for exactly who they were – burping, barfing, pooping, perfect little beings.

With every year that passed, however, we saw that definition of who and what our kids should be constrict a bit more. It was no longer enough for our child to be a part of a little league team; he needed to be the star of the little league team. It wasn’t enough for him to be accepted into an exclusive private school, he needed to be the top of the class at that exclusive private school. And before we knew it we were caught up in the blur of the Mommy 500 chasing down the very perfection we’d once found in our little one’s every breath.

The irony is that we parents have no problem whatsoever accepting our own weaknesses and imperfections. I, for example, am completely at peace with the fact that while I may be an effective writer, I would make a terrible accountant. You’ve probably come to terms with the reality that you don’t stand a chance in an Olympic pole-vaulting competition. If we can accept these truths for ourselves, why can’t we do the same for our kids? Maybe our child is an average math student. No learning disabilities, just not particularly adept at crunching numbers. Does that mean she needs twice a week tutoring after school every week? How many lessons in pole vaulting do you think it would take to shape you into Olympic gold material?

The Thanksgiving season presents the perfect opportunity to give ourselves permission to appreciate our kids even if they are shy, klutzy and average; to feel gratitude that our lives have been blessed with these amazing little beings; and to take a moment to rejoice in our children’s utterly imperfect perfection.

The following suggestions toward creating an environment that accentuates your kids’ unique array of talents and gifts, promise to help illuminate their essential place and purpose in the universe.

Redefine success. Getting A’s and scoring soccer goals aren’t the only ways kids can be successful. Studying extra hard for a spelling quiz (even if it only yields a B) and supporting teammates during a game should be considered equally (if not more) valuable. By expanding the narrow societal definition of achievement, we open a world of possibilities in which to uncover our children’s true gifts.

Take an extracurricular siesta. While extracurricular activities in moderation can play an important role in our children’s lives, an occasional season-long siesta from organized activity affords us the opportunity to spend time with our children in a comfortable and relaxed way. Let your kids take turns deciding how to spend your newfound family time by planning activities that reflect their individual interests (i.e. biking, rollerblading, tie-dying t-shirts or making family friendship bracelets).