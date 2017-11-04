Giving Your Family the Bird

With cooler weather arriving, comfort food is not far behind and there are few foods that signify fall more so than the Thanksgiving meal. From the fluffy mash potatoes to the rich cranberry sauce, nothing is more American. Except for the star of the plate, the turkey, which, by the way, was almost was our national bird but the bald eagle just squeaked out a win. Lucky for us, this runner-up takes second best to no bird when it comes to nutrition. The turkey is a dynamo of health and a great addition to your dinner table to fuel your pre-black Friday sales celebration. Below are three reasons your family can be grateful your serving them the bird this fall:

Ladle Up, Low-GI. With all the pies, cookies and cakes you will be nibbling on later in the meal, turkey has an estimated glycemic load of 1. FYI, that's low. It matters because choosing low GI foods can help with blood glucose management and even allow your grandma and type-two diabetics a chance to join to the family meal. Not only is the glycemic load of turkey low, it also has the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and high levels of niacin which is used in cellular metabolism and repairing DNA.

Pass the Protein. One serving of turkey provides about 65 percent of your recommended daily intake of protein and with all the servings you will be having you’re totally covered. The nice thing about this protein is that unlike the protein shakes lining health-store shelves, turkey protein is complete and high quality. This means that turkey is very digestible, the protein, vitamins and minerals are very bioavailable and the amino acid profile of turkey is different from that of other meats and protein supplements.

Pour on Protection. Turkey contains the amino acid tryptophan, which produces serotonin and plays a significant role in strengthening the immune system—keeping you healthy enough for a long day of football and naps. Plus, selenium, which turkey has in spades, is a key mineral for weight loss. Meaning that gobbling down a bit of turkey (without skin) can help to keep you thin and trim throughout the holidays leading to a less guilt-ridden, happier and healthier holiday season.

Whether you grub down at grandma’s or dish-out dinner at your casa, keep in mind that the turkey isn’t just a cool looking centerpiece but an awesomely American core of any Thanksgiving menu.