The first public signs of what was to come for the magazine’s print edition appeared when longtime editor-in-chief Cindi Leive left the publication last year and digital journalist Barry took over this January. Also, Condé Nast removed an issue from Glamour’s yearly output ― publishing 11 regular issues last year instead of the previous 12. The publishing house has been making big moves in the digital department, launching a digital brand network earlier this year in the hope of attracting advertisers.

The Times notes that “occasional print issues centered on its annual Women of the Year award or topics like power and money” will still happen and online access to Glamour will remain free for now, according to Barry.

The editor-in-chief tweeted on Tuesday that she’s “excited for what’s ahead.”

“Our storytelling at Glamour will be digital, social and video-led with special print moments to mark big issues and events,” Barry wrote.

The magazine, which was founded in 1939, was originally called Glamour of Hollywood. In 1968, it was the first women’s magazine to feature an African-American cover girl. Glamour has become well-known for its Woman of the Year Awards, which recognize women in the public eye.