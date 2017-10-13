Glass Battles Comes back With New Track Talks about Stranger Things, Kate Bush, and Anxiety

Glass Battles, spear-heading the proliferation of spook-pop returns with the lead single from his yet-to-be-named album, "Let's Head Back It's Getting Dark"

Late 70's/Early80's vibes saturate the emotional track, beginning dramatically with the synth, reminiscent of Tron, early 80's horror and most notably, 'Stranger Things' on Netflix

Was that an inspiration?

-It was, only because I was a child obsessed with Stephen King and 80's Sci-Fi, it was a fun time to pull those things together and make something very personal to me. I wanted to incorporate heartbreak and nostalgia into a capsule that had all those things wrapped together. It's my favorite song so far. The new album is going to address things like sentimentality, paranoia and heartbreak so I felt this was the way to introduce it.

You were working on an EP, is that still the same creative impetus?

-It began that way, but after compiling so many tracks, I felt I had a lot more to put together in the form of a full album-- I have a a lot to say and so many things inspired me during the recording and writing process that I feel like it was necessary to put it all into a full length release; as weird as that usually is ~ the EP began as a small collection of tracks but turned into something bigger, so I'm happy to see where it has evolved

From the tracks you've showed us from the album, we can hear a lot of vintage influence, from the 70's tot he 90's and a little bit forward looking pop music-- all ranging from disco to grunge, what do you think has been the most fulfilling inspiration for you?

-- I think artists like Garbage, Kate Bush, Robyn and Donna Summer play a big part. I want to express myself honestly, and I've always looked up to women that have done that because I know the level of intensity and honesty that comes with that -- it has always been frowned upon and equally celebrated. I'm not trying to play into trends, but I want to make music that people can relate to. That has given me confidence from the beginning.

Will there be a video and subsequent imagery?

- Of course, My friend Kento Tachibana helped me with the teaser imagery and we're putting something wonderful that is perfect for the new song. We connected because we're playing a show together at the end of the month, and from there, began a collaborative relationship. He's got a much better eye than I have

What's next for the next few months?

-Honestly, just working and recording to get the album done. So many surprises as it continues, but I'm so excited to release this and give people a taste of what's happening. I've matured a lot since the beginning of this process and feel really good about where it's going, I also have my show at the end of October at the Peppermint Club, I'll get to try out some new material for the audience and move forward. That's always thrilling and terrifying, especially at a venue like that.

We are excited too, and good luck as it comes along, Glass Battles. Thanks for talking with us.

-Thank you too, And stay tuned- It's going to be wild.

