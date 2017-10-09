Glenn Close 'Angry And Darkly Sad' About Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Glenn Close is the latest star to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after The New York Times’ damning report detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against the executive and producer.

“I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women,” the actress said in a statement obtained by the Times. “Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad.”

The Oscar-nominated star also took issue with the notion of the “casting couch,” which she said “is still a reality in our business and in the world.”

“Ours is an industry in which very few actors are indispensable and women are cast in far fewer roles than men, so the stakes are higher for women and make them more vulnerable to the manipulations of a predator,” Close said, adding that she applauds the courage of those who have since spoken up about their experiences with sexual harassment.

“I hope that their stories and the reportage that gave them their voices represents a tipping point, that more stories will be told and that change will follow,” she said.

Close then said that the changes in the industry “must be both institutional and personal” in the wake of the Times’ report before adding, “No one should be coerced into trading personal dignity for professional success.”

“I feel the time is long and tragically overdue for all of us in the industry, women and men, to unite — calmly and dispassionately — and create a new culture of respect, equality and empowerment, where bullies and their enablers are no longer allowed to prosper,” she said.

To read Close’s full statement, head over to The New York Times.

Close’s statement comes after fellow actress Meryl Streep called Weinstein’s behavior “inexcusable.”

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes,” she said in an exclusive statement to HuffPost.

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game,” she added.

Weinstein released a somewhat strange statement after the damning exposé was published, though he did not deny the allegations.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go,” he wrote, adding, “I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.”

Weinstein has since been fired from his post at The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother.