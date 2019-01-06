Glenn Close Beats Lady Gaga For Best Actress Golden Globe In Surprise Upset

Maybe it’s time to let dreams of Lady Gaga sweeping awards season die ...
Glenn Close bested the “A Star Is Born” actress, who was expected to walk away with multiple trophies, at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night for her performance in “The Wife.”
A clearly flabbergasted Close was immediately brought to tears when presenters announced her name for the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.
Speaking of the impact of her role, an underappreciated-and-then-some wife of a Nobel Prize winner, Close said she learned that women “have to find personal fulfillment.”
“Women, we’re nurturers ― we have our children, we have our husbands ... but we have to find personal fulfillment,” she said onstage. “We have to follow our dreams. We have to say, ‘I can do that and I should be allowed to do that.’”
Her remarks elicited a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, including Lady Gaga, who rose to her feet to celebrate the actress.
The award is Close’s 15th nomination and third win over the course of her 45-year career on screen. The big win paves the path for Close to be a likely contender come Oscars season. While she has been nominated six times, she’s yet to walk away with an Academy Award.
The award proved to be polarizing for social media users, especially fans of the pop star, who picked up a trophy for Best Original Song earlier in the evening.