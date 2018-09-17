We can’t stop crying at the surprise proposal that went down at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

After winning Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special for directing this year’s Oscar telecast, Glenn Weiss offered the most emotional speech of the night.

First, he mentioned that his mother had died just two weeks beforehand, saying he was heartbroken over her loss. Then, he made Emmy history.

In dedicating his award to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, Weiss said that he didn’t want to call her his girlfriend anymore because he wanted to make her his wife.

“This is the ring that my dad put on my mom’s finger 67 years ago,” said Weiss. He pulled out a ring, then quipped, “To my sisters and brothers, I didn’t swipe it, dad knows I have it.”

He then got down on one knee, saying, “Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger. Will you marry me?”

The entire time, the room was exploding in gasps, laughter, and shock ― none more excited than Weiss’ girlfriend, now fiancée. Okay, maybe one person. Leslie Jones seemed the most shocked of all:

Jones was so taken with the moment that she tweeted the only man she’ll end up with will be one who also proposes to her at the Emmys.

In addition to those actually in the room, Twitter erupted at the heartfelt moment:

Add the #Emmys to the list of shows that produce more successful couples than The Bachelor pic.twitter.com/UxgPbsg8UL — Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) September 18, 2018

#Emmys: a proposal on live television between 2 people whose names I don't know and whose relationship I have no investment in.



Me: pic.twitter.com/IEFTPp60kI — JW (@Jesst_Lovely) September 18, 2018

Y’all I am so into that proposal, one of the best things I’ve seen on the Emmy’s in a while — Cates Holderness (@catesish) September 18, 2018

Marriage proposal at the #EmmyAwards 💍 WOW! ❤️ — Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) September 18, 2018

Netflix is going to make a series of the #Emmys wedding proposal by the end of next month — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 18, 2018

HELPSJSJDJS IN LAUGHING SO HARD HIS REACTION IS ALL OF US AND EVERYONE AT THE EMMYS WHEN THE PROPOSAL HAPPEN pic.twitter.com/bstbVpHy3s — bella (@loserhawkins) September 18, 2018

YOOOOO! MY MAN HAD ALL THE CONFIDENCE IN THE WORLD! HE KNEW HE WAS GOING TO WIN AND PLANNED HIS PROPOSAL IN HIS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH! LEGEND FOREVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/YK4xZfgrxR — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) September 18, 2018

There's confidence, and then there's planning your entire proposal around winning an Emmy confidence #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qLM9vpRzNT — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 18, 2018