Global Innovators: How One Travel Enthusiast Launched a Successful Global Travel Comparison Website

Hi Muhannad! I’m excited about our interview today. Thanks for sharing your story with our readers. Let’s dive right in. Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the travel field.

My friends and I currently work in the travel industry in Saudi Arabia. We been talking and asking questions among each other like, “how can we compare and save money on global hotel accommodations with just one click”? And that’s how our company Hootelz was born.

Nice! What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

One of the long term visions of Saudi Arabia is focused on supporting aspiring entrepreneurs to launch and thrive in their field.

That’s a great vision. I’m glad you and your friends took the initiative and launched service that helps people with their travel. What were the biggest initial hurdles to building your business?

In the beginning it was challenging to win trust of accommodation owners to market their availability on our site. We were brand new and they didn’t trust our website’s meta search engine. But we overcame that and now what a great list of places that travelers can choose from.

It’s great that you didn’t give up too soon. Now it’s all paying off. There are a lot of travel comparison sites out there. How do you differentiate yourself from travel booking sites in your industry?

We strive to save a traveler who visits our website both time and money. We achieve this by allowing one click price comparisons across hundreds of global travel booking websites and then people can book the lowest price.

How did you deal with push back from family or friends concerning your entrepreneurial pursuits?

My family and some friends said that I can’t try to challenge the way huge companies are already doing things. And I respond by telling them that Google succeeded when Yahoo was the giant. And Facebook had success with there was the Myspace and hi5 craze. I’m focusing on countries with less competitors for what I do.

That’s a great mindset to have! You miss 100% of the shots you do not take. What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

The mantra that I live my life by is, “Never give up!”

How can you be reached if someone is interested in exploring your travel comparison website?

They can visit www.hootelz.net. If you have any questions or would like to further connect then email me at help@hootelz.net. Thank you for allowing me to share my business journey Jerica.