Global Jobcoin Sells 10 Million Tokens in Presale

Global Jobcoin, world’s first cryptocurrency for employment services, has successfully sold 10 Million tokens in its presale. Powered by successful Swiss international Job Platforms Jobstoday.ch; Jobstoday.de; Jobstoday.at; Jobstoday.pl, Global Jobcoin ICO has become very popular among cryptocurrency investors & enthusiast.

With many solid business cases, supported by a strong leadership & experienced team, Global Jobcoin is going to become the next big coin in recruitment sector. The company is now preparing for the Crowdsale, which starts on 28.10.2017 at 15:00 UTC.

“The presale was a great experience for the team. We were very happy to connect with our investors & address their queries. We got a lot of positive response from our investors, who were very impressed with our business plan & the progress that we have made so far with our Job platforms. They felt happy that they are investing in a professional company with an experienced team. The money raised in Presale & Crowdsale will be used to expand our platforms worldwide in the next years”, said Sanket Deshmukh, CEO & Co-Founder of Jobstoday & Global Jobcoin.

“Currently there are lots of new ICOs coming up on the market every day. Very few are successful since the crypto investors are now more educated about where to invest their precious money. We had a huge interest from the community since we were one of the very few established & successful companies with a clear business plan & an already working product. Not only we want to grow our business worldwide, but we also want our investors to profit from our growth. With our attractive dividends every quarter, our token holders always stay profitable with us”, added Lukasz Ochnik, CTO & Co-Founder of Jobstoday & Global Jobcoin.

More about the Global Jobcoin Initial Coin Offering

The Global Jobcoin Crowdsale will start on 28th October 2017 at 15:00 UTC & end on 06.12.2017 at 15:00 UTC. Various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin can be used to buy Global Jobcoin tokens during the crowdsale. The total token circulating supply will be 100 Million, 10 Million are already sold during the presale and 60 Million will be available in the Crowdsale. After the Crowdsale, Global Jobcoin will be listed on various crypto exchanges around the world.