Global Warming Will Trigger A Mini Ice Age

The large amounts of cold, fresh water coming from the melting polar ice caps and glaciers flows into the northern Atlantic. This will shut down the Gulf Stream, which keeps Europe and northeastern North America warm. The worst-case scenario would be a full-blown return of the last ice age - in a period as short as 2 to 3 years from its onset, and the mid-case scenario would be a period like the "little ice age" of a few centuries ago that disrupted worldwide weather patterns leading to extremely harsh winters, droughts, crop failures, and wars around the world.

Our warmth is the result of ocean currents that bring warm surface water up from the equator into northern regions that would otherwise be so cold that even in summer they'd be covered with ice. The current of greatest concern is often referred to as "The Great Conveyor Belt," which includes what we call the Gulf Stream. When Global warming melts the ice caps then the conveyor belt stalls out and the result is a mini ice age which we are currently in the beginning stages of now. This happens every 1500 years.