Global Works Helps Students Travel With a Purpose

Scoring a free trip abroad is pretty nice, however, Global Works does much more than just give free trips away. Global Works Community Fund’s mission is to create global awareness and most importantly positively impact the communities they visit through high school students.

“Global Works Community Fund’s was founded on the idea that a young adult’s financial situation should not limit them from opportunities that foster personal growth, self reliance and resilience. This is effectively done through experience that incorporate service learning, purposeful travel, and adult mentorship - which are the fundamental components of our Student Fellowship program”

Nothing has a positive impact on a young person like stepping out of their comfort zone into an international setting, positively impacting their ability to deal with challenges, academic engagement, cultural communication, civic responsibility, and resilience to at-risk behaviors. However, cost and access to opportunities make this unattainable for many. We make it possible. ​

The Student Fellowship program lasts 3 weeks in Panama where students will be immersed into the chosen community. Before the students set to Panama they are first introduce to the program and a mentor. The mentor is there to prepare the students for their travel and assist with anything they may need. While visiting students are able to connect with the communities as well as work to create a positive change.

