Timely Documentary On Gloria Allred To Premiere At Sundance Film Festival

A documentary tracing the career of noted attorney Gloria Allred aims to be as up-to-date as possible, given the cascade of prominent men facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The directors of “Seeing Allred,” Sophie Sartain and Roberta Grossman, intend to keep filming until the documentary’s January premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The Los Angeles-based Allred is representing several women who have accused well-known men of sexual assault over the last two months.

“The filmmakers did notify us that they were going to continue shooting to add to the documentary as all of the allegations” continue to emerge, the festival’s director of programming, Trevor Groth, told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, there is a real sort of timely quality to that film.”

Netflix is distributing the film.

Allred has a history of representing accusers in sexual misconduct cases, including women who came forward against President Donald Trump and comedian Bill Cosby.

One of her current clients is Beverly Young Nelson, one of the nearly 10 women who have accused Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of preying on them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations.

Allred also is working with several of the actresses and former employees who have accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Lawyer Gloria Allred, right, with her client Beverly Young Nelson, one of the women who has accused Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct.

“I feel fortunate that ‘Seeing Allred’ captures my passion and battle for justice for many victims of injustice,” Allred said in a statement. “The courage that my clients demonstrate, in speaking truth to power, inspires me every day as we fight together.”

According to Netflix, the film will feature interviews with feminist icon Gloria Steinem, CNN host Don Lemon, and Allred’s daughter Lisa Bloom, herself an attorney. Although Bloom also is known for representing victims of sexual abuse, she was advising Weinstein when the allegations of his predatory actions toward women first surfaced in early October. Bloom has since severed her ties with Weinstein.