“Glory Glory” Tottenham Hotspur’s Focus on Developing Young English Talent Pays off with CL Tonking of Champions Real Madrid

Six British players in starting Spurs lineup that beat back the Madrid armada

“He’s better than Ozil, he only cost 5mill, we’ve got Dele Alli...” - “I love you Dier, you are the love of my life. Oh, Eric Dier, I’d let you shag my wife...” - “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own...” — Spurs fans’ witty songs at Wembley

Yes, it was only a group stage game but Tottenham —the first English football team to win a European trophy, albeit, way back in 1963 — had just demolished (3-1) the reigning Champions League kings, Real Madrid in front of 83,000 roaring fans at London’s Wembley. So, Spurs, whose badge sports a fighting cock, and the club’s fans worldwide can crow a little — we turned back the “Spanish armada.”

Spanish headlines — Alarm and Nightmare at Wembley

DearMrLevy Blog fan, “Semiotico,” enthused: “At 3-0, it was like we'd fallen through a wormhole into an alternative footballing universe and for five minutes in that second half playing olés — they couldn't get the ball — it was more like an unfair bullfight than a game of football.” Indeed!

Poch: Madrid today, Palace and Arsenal next, then Champions League final, why not?

Inspired by mercurial Argentinian manager “Poch” who outfoxed the dynamic Frenchman Zidane, Spurs were led on-field by their British contingent of young players, including 5 Englishmen and a Welshman. The Guardian duly noted: "Tottenham’s English core put Real Madrid stars in the shadows — Dele Alli, Harry Winks, (Harry Kane, Eric Dier) and Kieran Trippier showed no respect for reputations by forcing Toni Kroos into errors and putting Casemiro and co on their backsides..."

Former Spurs Captain Danny Blanchflower captured the essence of Spurs

And as Tottenham’s Danny Blanchflower, who captained the “glory-glory” Spurs teams of the early 1960s poetically said: "The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It is nothing of the kind. The game is about glory..." And, for two nights, both at Madrid’s fabled Bernabeu and at Wembley, Spurs ruled the roost, with perhaps more to come.

While other richer teams in the English Premier League have essentially bought titles, much like the Yankees and other super moneyed sports franchises here in America, Spurs have had to linger on the periphery. But with a massive, state-of-the-art stadium, that will also allow for NFL games, opening next year, Spurs are upping their off-field game.

Two-goal scorer Dele Alli, one of Poch’s Pups - young and British

Meanwhile, on the field, Tottenham’s British core (Kane, Alli, Dier, Winks, Trippier, Rose and Welshman Davies) have been instrumental in Spurs’ resurgence. I’ll leave it to the Spurs fans to express what they feel about this historic victory — the first time Real have lost a CL Group game in 5 years, and first time Spurs have ever beaten the Madrid masters.

Brit fan David Guthrie, who once lived in California, remembers: “I was at the CWC quarterfinals match with Slovan in 1963 — an experience that will live with me for evermore. Unless you were there to experience both the crush of 60k people stood together, and the noise generated, it is almost impossible to relate. It was really intimidating for the continental opposition...with 60,000 plus baying fanatics almost out on the pitch with you...”

Another Brit Kevin Field adds: “This was one of the best matches certainly in the last few years. But nothing will really compare with European, FA Cup and League match nights at our old White Hart Lane with 60,000 plus crowd and lots of stamping on the wooden floorboards!”

Spurs, first British team to win a European trophy in 1963, on a dazzling Lillywhite night

Captain Danny Blanchflower with European Cup Winners Cup

Now Canadian-based Brit, Barry Howorth recalls: “I only managed one final but at least we beat the ‘blue scum (Chelsea) from sarf’ of the river 2-1. I was at most of those European nights in the 1960s and remember the excitement, when winning was expected.”

British LA Spur Colin Heath offers: “Being there heightens all the emotions. That's why I'd say for me the best victory I saw was the 1984 UEFA Cup final with goalie Tony Parks barely 20-feet in front of me making that penalty kick’s save. Combine that with it being manager Keith Burkinshaw's last game in charge, the madness in the stands registered on the Richter scale.”

British-born but American-raised Michael Hewitt suggests: “I think in a couple of days I'll see it for the group game that it was. That said, the match perfectly encapsulates this new Tottenham era with the best side we've had since 1984. And yes I would damn well buy a DVD!”

American fan Jonathan Rosenthal positively quips: “For me, it sure is the best victory but I've only been able to follow closely for the last five or so years. I think the coming matches, say the one that wins us the league, the winning match in the Champions League Final, and the one where our victory is meaningless because we've wrapped up the league, but by winning we send Arsenal down...those matches which are to come, those will be even bigger.”

Londoner and LA Spurs’ Whitey and Sheyanne representing back home at Wembley